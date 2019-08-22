Dr. Corey O’Neal, the principal at Duran South Junior High School in Pell City is one of five candidates selected by the Pell City School Board for a public interview. On August 14 the Pell City School Board asked O’Neal 15 questions regarding how he would run the school system.
Dr. O’Neal describes his leadership style as a “servant leader,” a kind of style that puts others first and self gain aside.
“I’m a listener, I have empathy, I’m a steward. I’m committed to the growth of others. And I’m also persuasive,” O’Neal said.
He added, “I will try to recognize and understand the feelings and emotions that my constituents are experiencing.”
O’Neal stated that he is a genuine person that cares for the well being of others on a professional and personal level.
O’Neal also wants to work with others from all different backgrounds. “The one area that I have strategically focused on is the hiring of faculty and staff.” As an administrator, he can see an increase demographically in the school district growth.
“Administrating in a school that is normally 85 percent white, 12 percent black and three percent other, I feel that the 15 percent need to see educators that look like them.” In doing so, O’Neal is hopeful that this could inspire minorities to go above and beyond by having role models that look like them.
More importantly, as a way to ensure that students are effectively learning, O’Neal wants to monitor student engagement with teachers. “ If students are not engaged and actively participating in the lesson, then learning to me is not taking place. We have to have lessons being taught in the classroom that are meaningful and engaging to our students,” O’Neal said.
O’Neal’s actions for the first month as the new Pell City Superintendent would be to visit the staff and faculty members to hear what they're going through.
”I want to listen to their concerns that they may have about our school systems,” he said.
O’Neal, with his persuasiveness and confidence told the board in the end why he was competent for the job.
“The reason that I feel that you should choose me is because for one I’m a product of this system.” O’Neal said he was born at St. Clair Regional Hospital and he takes pride in being a local.
“I started my education career at Iola Roberts; transitioned to then Pell City Intermediate, which is now Duran South where I’m the principal. I went on to Duran North and I finished off at Pell City High School.”
O’Neal told the board that he was original, and that he’s not afraid to make tough decisions.
