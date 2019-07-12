Pell City Public Library welcomes beloved storyteller Dolores Hydock on Wednesday, July 17 at noon, as she presents, “A Celebration of Alabama Storytellers.”
In this collection of stories, Hydock shares special stories of celebrated Alabama authors, Truman Capote and Kathryn Tucker Windham.
Hydock is a master storyteller. Sometimes humorous, and often poignant, she connects with her audience through her heartwarming stories that reflect everyday life. She has been a featured storyteller at the National Storytelling Festival and served as Teller-in-Residence at the International Storytelling Center in Jonesboro, Tennessee. Her work has been featured at concerts, festivals and special events all over the United States. Her eleven CDs of original stories have received awards from “Storytelling World Magazine” for excellence in storytelling.
Hydock completed her studies in American Folklore at Yale University, and she has a Master of Arts in Story Arts/Communications from East Tennessee State University. She has taught acting and storytelling at Birmingham Southern College. As an actress, her performances include but are not limited to “Shirley Valentine,” “Fully Committed,” “Talking Heads,” “Nothing Sacred: An Evening with Ferrol Sams,” “Tony Curtis Speaks Italian” and “All I Can Say is ‘I Love You,’” and “The Woman With All the Answers.”
Hydock’s presentation of “A Celebration of Alabama Storytellers” at the Pell City Library at noon on Wednesday, July 17 is part of the library’s 2019 Adult Summer Reading Program, and will serve as the kick-off to the summer series. The event at the library is free and open to the public. Guests are encouraged to stay for light refreshments afterwards.
Readers who wish to participate in the reading segment of the Adult Summer Reading series can register at this time. Prizes provided by local merchants, Writer’s Anonymous, and the Pell City Library Guild will be given away to who have their name drawn whose entries are placed following the completion of each book read throughout the program.
