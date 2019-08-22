A 19-year-old Odenville man was indicted on charges of sexual abuse of a nine-year old child at a school in Margaret.
In June the St. Clair County Sheriff’s Office Investigators were contacted by Margaret Police Department to look into allegations of sexual abuse of a nine-year old child at North Valley Early Learning Center and after-school program in Margaret.
The suspect, Austin Greenway, 19, had been employed there for two years as a teacher.
After an extensive investigation the case was presented to a St. Clair County Grand Jury resulting in an indictment for sexual abuse of a child less than 12, and school employee engaged in a sex act with a student under the age of 19.
Greenway turned himself in to authorities on Monday, Aug. 19. He has been booked and released on a $50,000 bond. His next court date is October 2.
