The St. Clair Christian Love Pantry held their annual volunteer luncheon on September 25. Director Alan Foster recognized and gave his appreciation to over 100 volunteers who help the pantry operate.
"A great staff makes it a delight to serve as the Director for the pantry," said Foster in his remarks to the group.
The pantry disperses 100 tons of food to the needy families of St. Clair County during the year. Churches, individuals, businesses and grants meet the financial needs of the Christian Love Pantry (CLP). They are staffed 100 percent by volunteers--there are no paid employees.
Sue Turton, Secretary gave other statistics showing how the Love Pantry serves qualified families in St. Clair County. In 2018, the pantry served 2,866 families including Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas boxes and monthly distribution.
“The United Way of Central Alabama and the Annual Visiting Allocation Team members have made statements such as ‘our other agencies could learn a lot from the CLP’ as they are impressed at the number of volunteers and low overhead,” said Turton.
The St. Clair Christian Love Pantry’s mission is to provide assistance to the citizens of St. Clair County who have emergency food needs. Their hours are Monday-Friday, 9 a.m. – 12 p.m. For more information, call 205-338-2358.
