Pastor Byron Vance, First United Methodist Church (FUMC) presented a gift grant of $1,500 to Director Alan Foster of the St. Clair Christian Love Pantry.
The gift grant was from the offerings collected at Chapel in the Pines. The non-denominational congregation meets each Sunday from May through September.
Foster expressed his appreciation for the Chapel’s “continued support in helping to provide assistance to the needy families in our community”.
