JACKSONVILLE, AL -- More than 500 gifted musicians and auxiliary were selected for Jacksonville State University's prestigious band program, the Marching Southerners, for Fall 2019. A record 551 students - 191 of them freshmen - have joined the band for the 2019-2020 season, including:

Taylor Drummond of Ashville, Tenor Sax

Nick Dunn of Steele, Bb Clarinet

Daniel George of Ashville, Percussion

Jonathan Hartness of Moody, Trombone

Isaiah Herring of Ashvile, Bb Clarinet

Bronson Layton of Ragland, Baritone/Euphonium

Noah Miller of Odenville, Trumpet

Megan O'Barr of Odenville, Bb Clarinet

Cory O’Neal of Pell City, Front Ensemble

Nate Partridge of Pell City, Percussion

Chloe Perkins of Ashville, Trombone

Nicholas Robinson of Pell City, Tenor Sax

Logan Seales of Springville, Bari Sax

Chase Spears of Pell city, Mellophone

Brendan Tucker of Springville, Baritone/Euphonium

Brandon Vaughn of Springville, Alto Sax

Jace Vaughn of Ashville, Percussion

Maggie Walker of Springville, Flute

Madison Wisner of Odenville, Ballerinas

This year's halftime show is "Earth, Wind and Fire," inspired by the elements of nature and creation. In addition to the hits of the R&B group of the same name, "In the Stone" and "September," selections include "Let There be Peace on Earth," "Earth for Flute and Piano," "Windsprints," "Bridge Over Troubled Water," "Metropolis 1927," and an original composition entitled "The Day of Wrath" that incorporates the requiems of Mozart, Verdi and Berlioz.

The Southerners will perform numerous half-time shows and exhibitions this fall. One of the biggest performances will be an exhibition at Bands of America's 2019 Grand National Championship on Nov. 14-16 in Indiana. Only the finest collegiate marching bands in the nation are invited to perform before 90,000 spectators at the national competition of some of America's most outstanding high school marching bands.

Check out the Southerners' full performance schedule and listen to clips of the show at www.marchingsoutherners.org.

