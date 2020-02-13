Gail Benefield with Ami’s of Pell City has organized a Valentine’s Decorating Contest in area schools for several years.
Students were invited to participate by submitting original decorated Valentine’s cards, projects, or poems. They were judged for Best Overall, Most Creative, Most Unique, Most Beautiful, Best Artwork, and Best Original Poem or Verse.
“The contest promotes poetry/verse writing skills, creativity, handwriting skills, family participation, and self-esteem,” Benefield said.
Students from Walter M. Kennedy Elementary, Iola Roberts Elementary, Coosa Valley Elementary Eden Elementary and Duran South Jr. High participated
Winners at Walter M. Kennedy Elementary School were Kaitlyn Ferguson, Evan Watson, Jeremy Ferguson, Sarah Williams, Bryson Hurst, Nate Conenis and Brady Lewis
Winners at Iola Roberts Elementary included Lillie Pulcino, Hallie Shostak, Wren Skillman, Naieen Benn, Kylee Branham, Abbie Gannaway, Ameneya Johnson
Winners at Coosa Valley included Riley Woodard and Abby Key
Winners at Eden Elementary are Jesslyn Thompson, Iveigh Dawson, Mattee Russell and Rebecca Sanchez
Winner at Duran South Junior High was Brooklyn Chapman
The Heart of Pell City was the sponsor this year. Each student that participated received a Valentine’s treat.
