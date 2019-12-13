Birmingham, AL – Lake Homes Realty, CEO, Glenn S. Phillips, was honored with the CEO of the year award for companies with 26-50 employees by the Birmingham Business Journal. The company has 50 employees in the Hoover, AL corporate office, but has real estate agents in over 3,000 lake markets nationwide, including St. Clair County.
Phillips was honored by the Birmingham Business Journal with the CEO award after he was nominated along with five other local business leaders in the same category. Considerations were based on strong financial performance, tangible results and goals achieved, along with the success of the business and community involvement.
The awards took place at the Grand Bohemian Hotel in Mountain Brook. He was one of 35 executives nominated and one of only seven winners of the award in each company size category. The award winners were recognized as executives who inspire those around them and hold their employees, products and services to the highest standards.
Phillips said, “I was really surprised by this honor! It’s an award for my whole team at Lake Homes Realty, and I couldn’t do this without each and every one of them. As long as we are recognized for our hard work and growth as a company, I am thrilled.”
Lake Homes Realty (LakeHomes.com) is a multi-state real estate company focused exclusively on lake homes and land. The Alabama-based brokerage has been named as one of the fastest-growing companies in the U.S. by Inc. Magazine for three years in a row. Lake Homes Realty is currently a licensed real estate brokerage in 27 states and is growing rapidly into additional states.
For more information, visit https://www.lakehomes.com/
