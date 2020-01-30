The Broken Arrow chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution celebrated its 65th anniversary Jan. 25. During their celebration, new members took the oath of membership, celebrated the history of the chapter and presented Mindy Manners with the DAR good citizens medal.
According to alabamasocietydar.org, The Alabama Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (ASDAR) is a lineage organization which is part of the National Society of the Daughters of the American Revolution (NSDAR). Members are women who are descendants of patriots of the American Revolution. ASDAR works to promote historic preservation, education, and patriotism, which are the objectives of the National Society. The Broken Arrow chapter was establish Nov. 19, 1954 with 18 members.
The chapter welcomed distinguished guest Tammy Clemons who is the current state regent officer. Clemons presented a report on her state regency project which includes the Kate Duncan Smith DAR School (KDS) which is located in Grant. Clemons explained that the historic endowment for KDS cultivates historic preservation, education and patriotism as they preserve the past and plan for future generations.
To learn more about how to get involved with the local DAR chapter, visit httpsdar.org
