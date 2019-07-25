The Logan Martin Lake Protection Association (LMLPA) has sponsored fundraisers on the lake for years, usually with a Cardboard Regatta.
On Saturday, July 27, they are starting a new tradition with the 1st Annual Pell City LMLPA Paddle Derby and opening up the competition to any type of non-motorized boat.
Participants can use canoes, tubes, kayaks, rowboat, paddle board, raft or anything that floats as long as it is non-motorized.
Entry fees to participate in the Paddle Derby are $10 for an individual, $30 for a team for two to four person floatation device, or $100 for a corporate sponsorship, which is four people or more.
Proceeds help fund lighted buoys for marking areas on the lake, which can cost over $200 each.
There will also be a car show from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m., kids games, vendors, giveaways, and raffles.
The event will be held at Pell City Lakeside Park on Saturday, July 27. The car show will be from 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and the Paddle Derby is from 1 – 5 p.m. with races beginning at 2 p.m.
The event is free to attend. For more information or to register, go to www.lmlpa.org.
