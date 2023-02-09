Mississippi State University
Mississippi State University announced 4,174 students who were named to the fall 2022 President's List. Students on the President's List achieved a 3.80 or better grade-point average, based on a 4.0 scale, while completing at least 12 semester hours of course work with no incomplete grades or grades lower than a C.
President's List students for fall 2022 include:
Ryan Pritchett, of Odenville
Alaina Franks, of Moody
Jamie Pritchett, of Odenville
Kali Nolin, of Springville
Utah Tech University
Utah Tech University students excelled in the classroom during the fall 2022 semester with 1,468 UT students or 11 percent of the student body earning Dean's List honors. Inclusion on the Dean's List requires students to complete a minimum of 15 credits and achieve a GPA of 3.5 to 3.89.
Utah Tech University student Caleb Lee is among the Trailblazers honored on the UT Dean's List for the fall 2022 semester.
University of Alabama
The University of Alabama awarded more than 1,650 degrees during its fall commencement ceremonies on Dec. 10.
Students who were listed as candidates to receive degrees include:
Christopher Davis of Moody received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Benjamin Mauldin of Odenville received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Danielle Mcdonald of Springville received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Joseph Riccio of Cropwell received Bachelor of Science in Commerce & Business Administration.
Colten Robertson of Pell City received Bachelor of Arts.
Dean’s and President’s list students include:
The UA dean’s and president’s lists recognize full-time undergraduate students. The lists do not apply to graduate students or undergraduate students who take less than a full course load.
The 2022 fall lists included the following students:
Jonah Carden of Ashville was named to the Presidents List.
Henry Sargent of Ashville was named to the Deans List.
Zachary Wesson of Ashville was named to the Deans List.
Joshua Gillis of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.
Joel Mcnutt of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.
Joseph Riccio of Cropwell was named to the Deans List.
Madelyn Barfield of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Olivia Beard of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Kameron England of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Abigail Harris of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Ty Helms of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Maxwell Hodges of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Tyler Hudson of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Valerie Huver of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Aurora Maniscalco of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Zachary McBride of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Khushi Modi of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Christina Porter of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Cameron Rider of Moody was named to the Deans List.
Ila Segars of Moody was named to the Deans List.
David Self of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Matthew Willingham of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Major Yancy of Moody was named to the Presidents List.
Jayla Carr of Odenville was named to the Deans List.
Analise Chambers of Odenville was named to the Presidents List.
Alyssa Dutton of Odenville was named to the Deans List.
Jordan Haynes of Odenville was named to the Deans List.
Sadie Jarrell of Odenville was named to the Presidents List.
Payton Mcdaniel of Odenville was named to the Deans List.
Brittney Moore of Odenville was named to the Deans List.
Andrea Albus of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Richard Baker of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Malea Benjamin of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.
Brooklyn Black of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Brandi Bolden of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Nathanael Carpenter of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.
Colin Chua of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Emilia Edwards of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.
Charity Frees of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.
Molly Harrold of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.
Maggie Howard of Pell City was named to the Presidents List.
Stephen Kirkland of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Colten Robertson of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Reid Winter of Pell City was named to the Deans List.
Victoria Barnes of Springville was named to the Deans List.
Hannah Bishop of Springville was named to the Deans List.
Cloie Dale of Springville was named to the Presidents List.
Stone Logan of Springville was named to the Deans List.
Danielle Mcdonald of Springville was named to the Deans List.
Jacob Neal of Springville was named to the Presidents List.
Taylor Scott of Springville was named to the Presidents List.
Abby Swaney of Springville was named to the Deans List.
Katie Wilkes of Springville was named to the Presidents List.
Faith Speights of Springville was named to the Presidents List.
Alexis Harrison of Steele was named to the Presidents List.
Madelyn Mize of Trussville was named to the Deans List.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.