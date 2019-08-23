Let’s Get Real® Regional Marriage Conference is a three-day marriage experience coming to Pell City on September 6-8. This event is for any couple who would like to take a break from the pressures of life, attend an event with their spouse, have time to focus on each other, evaluate where they are in your marriage and learn how to continue with a healthy marriage. It doesn’t matter whether you have a great marriage or feel like your marriage needs a little work, this special conference is just for you. This event is also great for couples who are engaged or thinking about getting married.
Dale and Jena Forehand with Stained Glass Ministries will share the Biblical perspective on marriage, how God ordained this wonderful union and how to have a wonderful marriage during this three-day event. The Forehand’s are sought after speakers for conferences all across the country and Eden Westside Baptist Church is excited about the opportunity to host this event. Dale and Jena have been regular keynote speakers for national ministries like Lifeway and Professional Athletes Outreach. Their story and ministry have been featured on the cover of Lifeway’s Home Life Magazine, CBN’s 700 Club, Life Today with James and Betty Robinson as well as Focus on the Family’s Your Family Live.
Let’s Get Real® will consist of a Friday night session, half-day segment on Saturday morning and concludes on Sunday with a morning and evening session.
Admission is $50 per couple. Visit www.EdenWestside.org for more information and to complete your registration.
This is a regional event and open to all individuals regardless of church affiliation and all churches are invited to participate. Eden Westside Baptist Church located at 223 Wolf Creek Road North, Pell City, AL 35125.
