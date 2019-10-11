Leeds National Night Out proved to be an awesome event with local police and fire departments. Kids enjoyed carnival rides and families had a great time building relationships with first responders.
The Leeds Police Department is “committed to developing and maintaining a proactive partnership with residents, businesses and visitors to solve the problems facing our community,” according to their mission statement.
“We are devoted to building trust and confidence in progressive partnerships with our community to prevent and reduce crime, neighborhood problems, and by providing police services that are fair, professional, and respectful of the dignity of all individuals.”
The National Night Out is a national celebration uniting the community with first responders to help build trust and share information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.