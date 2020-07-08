To show their appreciation for the hard work of keeping our neighborhood safe and stable, Fred Britt and Jennifer Lin provided two evening meals for the City of Leeds’ police officers. For the last two Tuesday nights, dinner was catered from China Wok for both shifts with a total 27 officers.
This was just another act of kindness and support for these officers and the City of Leeds. In April, this couple donated 550 surgical face masks to the fire and police departments. Fred personally delivered 100 of those masks to the fire and police stations for the families of the police officers and firefighters.
Fred and Jennifer are the owners of Leeds’ local business, Power Laser Cut. Since COVID -19, they have been making and supplying sneeze guards and face shields for businesses, hospitals, schools and individuals. They have also been busy laser cutting face mask parts for Birmingham Face Masks Group who have donated over 115,000 face masks so far. If you would like to know more about Power Laser Cut, please visit their website at www.powerlasercut.com.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today, Jul. 9 at Moody City Hall. Guest speaker will be St. Clair County School Superintendent Mike Howard who will outline school system changes due to COVID-19 and what the 2020-2021 school year will look like for St. Clair County Schools. Please RSVP to Andrea Machen at (205) 640-6262.
Please remember that Thunder in the Park is scheduled for this Saturday, Jul. 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Moody City Park. A wonderful fireworks show is guaranteed. Food trucks will be available so come hungry.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Ambassadors will meet at Noon on Wednesday, Jul. 15 at the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce upstairs meeting room. This will be the first meeting since the COVID-19 state of emergency. Lunch is $10 and RSVP to Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.
Leeds City Schools are planning to open the school year for students on Aug. 6. Their leadership team is meeting to develop a plan for reopening and plan to release information soon. Parent will have the option to select online learning. The school system will have laptops and a digital curriculum for online students. Hot spots will be set up at various places around town for students to access the Internet.
Save the Date! Miss Leeds Area’s Outstanding Teen Emma Terry will host the Drive Out ALS Cruise-In on Saturday, Sept. 19 from 11:00 a.m. until 2:00 p.m. at the Outlet Shops of Grand River. “It's official! I am hosting this charity car show to benefit my Alabama ALS Association Community of Hope Fund- Steps for Stewart: Stomping Out ALS. This is a tribute fund to help the Alabama ALS Association and honor my grandfather. The ALS Association uses these funds to purchase things like equipment and supplies for patients and their families. Before his ALS diagnosis, my grandfather enjoyed restoring antique cars and then showing off his hard work at car shows and cruise-ins. He won numerous awards over the years at car shows like The World of Wheels.” Make your plans to join Emma and cruise-in to drive out ALS.
Thought for the Week: In an uncertain world, we can trust a certain God. ~Unknown
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
