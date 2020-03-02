Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce High School Diplomats had a great time this week touring the Barber Vintage Motorsports Museum. Being home to the world’s largest motorcycle collection with more than 250k visitors each year, over 900 motorcycles are on display at any one time. Their collection totals more than 1600 and they also have a number of vintage cars. The tour included the opportunity to see photos of celebrities who have visited the track and learn the history of some of the motorcycles and cars displayed. Students attending the tour were Ana Arguello, Jaslin Jaimes, Robyn Blakey, Davalyn Walker, Taylor Dawkins, Emma Terry, Ivan Lentz, Gyrani Rogers, Michelle Walker, Natalie Sandoval, Riley Patterson, Madisun Turner and Ellary Sue Boyd with Ambassadors Christy Ellard, Kim Sebastian, Pat Shipp and Executive Director, Sandra McGuire.
Not sure if everyone knows, but Kinetic by Windstream now has local representatives once again at their Leeds office. Also, a lot of the equipment in our area is being upgraded and the newest thing hot off the press is their partnership to offer YouTube TV in our area. This is a huge game changer since so many people are going to Internet TV for live streaming and cutting the cable cord. Residents can now choose YouTube TV with their Windstream service and still enjoy local channels while saving money. Business services include fast Internet services, Internet backup, network security, cloud-based telephone service and more. If you are interested in talking with your local rep, please call Chris Savage at (205) 657-7903 for business services or Robert Scott at (205) 767-6862 for residential.
Leeds City Council is scheduled to meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 24 at Leeds Civic Center Meeting Room.
The public is invited to the opening reception of Stephanie Jean Gaston at the Leeds Arts Council on Sunday, Mar. 1 from 1:30-3:30 p.m. to view her beautiful paintings. Admission is free. This artist is a self-taught painter who learned to love and appreciate art from her mother, who loved to paint and sketch. Her portfolio includes such things as nature, landscapes, surrealism, and pour paintings. Recently she participated in Birmingham’s very first art battle at Thomas Andrew Art and she participates in punk rock art shows. Stephanie is very excited and grateful for the opportunity to showcase her own artistic perspective at arts center. Her paintings will be on exhibit through Apr. 3.
Join Leeds Jane Culbreth Library at 2:00 p.m. on Sunday, Mar. 1 as they discuss Elton John's first and only official autobiography. Music icon Elton John reveals the truth about his extraordinary life from his rollercoaster lifestyle as shown in the film Rocketman to becoming a living legend. For more information on this and many other events hosted by the library, please call (205) 699-6952.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 2 at Leeds Civic Center meeting room.
Alabama Statewide Elections will be held on Tuesday, Mar. 3 so be sure to go vote!
The City of Leeds and the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will conduct a ribbon cutting for the new Press Box at the Leeds High School Softball Field at 4:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Mar. 3. For more information, please call Sandra McGuire at (205) 965-9392.
Leeds Jane Culbreth Library will host a 4-Week Employment Workshop called Let's Get to Work! Mar. 6, 13, 20 and 27 in the library meeting room. Discussions will include how to sharpen your skills for interviews and job opportunities in the 21st century. At the end of this 4-week program, registered participants will schedule a mock interview with the Library Director. Each interviewee will be given constructive criticism at the end of the mock interview plus a professional reference from the Library Director and a certification of completion of the Let's Get to Work program. Space is limited to 10 students per month. Call (205) 699-5962 or email mcarden@leedsalabama.gov to reserve your spot.
The Leeds Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast is scheduled for 8:00 a.m. on March 7. Breakfast is free, but donations would be appreciated. All donations stay in the City of Leeds community involvement programs. Contact T. V. Weaver for more information at (205) 699-6742.
Scholarship Opportunities are available through Distinguished Young Women of St. Clair County. Scholarship. Leadership. Talent. Eleventh grade girls graduating in May 2021 who are interested in earning college scholarships through Distinguished Young Women are invited to go www.stclair.al.distinguishedyw.org and click on "Apply Now.” An informational meeting for potential participants and parents will be held Sunday, Mar. 8 at 4:00 p.m. at Springville Middle School auditorium. For more information, please contact stclair@DistinguishedYW.org or (205) 915-1780.
Moody Lions Club host an Elvis Tribute Artist event at 6:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 14 at Moody Civic Center.
Moody Kiwanis Club will host its semi-annual pancake supper, Pancakes for a Purpose, at Carpenetti’s Restaurant on Monday, Mar. 16 from 5:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Proceeds will fund college scholarships for area Key Club students, youth projects, and Dolly Parton Imagination Library free book program for preschoolers. $5 per plate. Cash or checks only. Dine in with your family or carry out. For more information, please call (205) 515-5544.
Save the date for the Mid-South Chapter of the Railway & Locomotive Historical Society meeting at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 21 at Leeds historic depot. All are welcome to attend. Guest speaker will be Robert Stewart who is the Past President of the Rail Passenger Association.
Thought for the Week: “It is not what you do for your children, but what you have taught them to do for themselves, that will make them successful human beings.” ~Ann Landers
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.