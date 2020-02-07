“Why can't we be friends, why can't we be friends?” The band War wrote these lyrics in the 70's about the absurdity of judging others based on our differences. Since Tuesday, February 11 is National Make a Friend Day, it seems appropriate to mention it. No matter how many friends you have, you could always have more. More friends mean more wealth, because friends are some of the most valuable assets you'll have in life.
Make a Friend Day is a great opportunity to try to reach out and make a new friend, but don't just pick people that are similar to you to befriend. Don't judge based on differences. Our outer differences disguise a wealth of similarities. You'll be amazed at how much you may have in common with someone who seems your total opposite. And by the way, can we be friends? I think I'd like that.
Fine Amnesty Month continues through February for all Jefferson County libraries, including Leeds Jane Culbreth Library. The public libraries welcome back all overdue materials and the libraries will forgive your past and present fines under $5. Your record will be cleared and you will be able to use your library card again. Simply, bring your overdue and undamaged library materials to the circulation desk at your library. Certain fines are excluded.
Valentine's for Veterans is still ongoing through Monday, Feb. 10. Stop by the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library and make a valentine for a local retired veteran. Ms. Ginny will deliver all cards to the Pell City Veteran's Home on Valentine's Day. You can stop by between 9:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. and craft a heart for a vet. For more information, call 205-699-5962.
The Artists Incorporated Gallery will host a reception to welcome some of their new artists on Sunday, Feb. 9 from 2:00 to 5:00 p.m. Drop by and meet six of the wonderful new artists and view their fresh, new work. This event is located at The Shops of Grand River in Suite 114. For more information, call (205) 699-7627.
The Moody City Council Meeting is scheduled for Feb. 10 at 6:00 p.m.
LadyBUGS, the Leeds/Moody Professional Women’s Organization, will host their monthly luncheon at Noon on Feb. 11 at the Livery Event Center. Lunch is $10 and RSVP with anneglidewell@yahoo.com.
The Leeds Jane Culbreth Library will host an event entitled Current Events Cafe: Fake News in the library meeting room on Feb. 12 at noon. This will be a regular program from participants to gather and discuss items in the local or national news. Each discussion will be held by a UAB professor or local experts on the topic at hand. This first week's discussion item is fake news. Coffee and snacks will be available to those who attend.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host its Chamber Luncheon on Feb. 13 at 11:30 a.m. The speaker will be David D. Cole, Senior Vice President of Governmental Affairs at the Business Council of Alabama. Lunch is $12 with reservation and $15 for non-members and no reservation. Please RSVP by calling Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
Little Cahaba Chocolates will be at Mum and Me Mercantile, with boxes of fresh, artisan chocolates for your Valentine on Feb. 13, starting at noon. They will have two-piece, four-piece and five-piece boxes available. Their Valentine truffles this year will include: White Chocolate Raspberry; Rose Petals and Cardamom (white); Milk Chocolate Cherry; Milk Chocolate Biscotti; French Raspberry (dark); and Dark Hazelnut Espresso. If you have a special combination of these in mind, please let them know before Friday, Feb. 7. Go see them at Mum and Me and take advantage of Mum’s Valentine’s Day sale. You can get your chocolate, flowers, and cards in one stop!
Leeds Alzheimer’s Dementia Monthly Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Feb. 13 at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany hosted by Lakeside Hospice.
Join St. Theresa Catholic Church of Leeds for a Valentine Dinner and Dance on Feb. 14 from 6:00 p.m. to 10:00. This event, catered by Savoie, is open to the public and is sure to be a crowd pleaser. There will be live music by The Second Chance Band and party attire is suggested. For reservations or more information, call 205-542-0671 or 205-602-8451. Tickets are $45 each, and any profit from this event will be donated to The Red Barn, an organization that helps children with disabilities through equestrian services.
The Leeds Arts Council presents The Women, a comedy play by Clare Boothe Luce. There have been three Broadway productions, and two movies based on this play with community theater productions too numerous to count. Director Suellen Wilkins has been in four of them herself! Performances are Friday and Saturday nights, Feb. 14 and continue through Feb. 23. Tickets are $10. For reservations, call 205-699-1892.
Bethel Baptist Church will host a Daddy Daughter Date Night on Sunday, Feb. 16 from 5:30 p.m to 7:00 p.m. The cost is $10 per person and includes dinner, dessert, crafts, photos and memories! Register at bethelnet.com/events by Feb. 9.
Mosaic Chapel is a new church opening on Feb. 16 at Leeds Elementary School and they look forward to meeting you and your family. If you would like to be on the ground level of starting something new in Leeds, you will not want to miss this event. Service begins at 10:00 a.m. For more information, visit mosaicchapel.net.
Men, join the First Baptist Church of Leeds for a great night of Cajun food and fellowship, and, also, hear from Five-Time State Championship Coach Keith Etheredge! Everything is free of charge but a ticket is required. Tickets are available in the church office or from any FBC Leeds church member. Get your free ticket today and attend this Feb. 16 at 5:00 p.m.
A Book Drive sponsored by Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds to benefit the students of Leeds Primary School is currently being held between now and the end of April. They need your gently used, or new, books for Pre-School through 2nd grade readers. Each student will receive a book to take home for summer reading along with other reading resources so please clean out those book shelves and closets and bring your donated books to drop off boxes located at the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library, Millennial Bank lobby, Regions Bank lobby, Leeds Family Eye Care. Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds members may be reached at 205-903-8346.
Thought for the Week: Make every day your masterpiece. ~John Maxwell
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
