Moody Miracle League’s (MML) Miracles in Motion 5k and 1 mile run was a huge success with 165 registered participants and over $25k raised toward their six-year fundraising efforts to replace the old baseball field. It is so exciting to see what this organization and their volunteers do to support anyone with special needs. They do a fantastic job and raise money each year so that players do not have to pay to play baseball as well recruit volunteers and raise awareness to those around them. The existing field was installed in 2003 so it is now 17 years old and worn. MML hopes to complete the $150k fundraising goal by June 1 so they can install the new field before fall ball season. Besides baseball, MML provides a support organization for special needs individuals and their families with year-round opportunities for players to participate in other social events. Spring baseball season begins this Mach 14 and everyone is welcome to attend games. If you would like to volunteer or provide a monetary donation toward their cause, please visit MoodyMiracleLeague.org or contact MML at 205-225-9444. Also, to see the 5k winner results, visit runsignup.com/Race/Results/30137.
Join Chick-fil-A Leeds for a special Stuffed Animal Sleepover March 13. Your family is invited to wear your favorite pajamas and enjoy dinner along with activities and the Chick-fil-A Cow. Your child's buddy will then spend the night to enjoy a behind the scenes look at what goes on when it's time for bed at Chick-fil-A Leeds. The buddies will be ready for pick up during breakfast hours to show and tell what they did at the restaurant overnight. For more details and registration link, please visit their Facebook page.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 16 at Leeds Civic Center Meeting Room.
Moody Lions Club is scheduled to meet at 7:00 p.m. on Monday, Mar. 16 at White’s Chapel.
Be sure to wear green on Tuesday, Mar. 17 to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day! Also, many local retailers have plans for a St. Patrick’s Day Sale. Shop local!
Moody Kiwanis Club will meet at Noon on Tuesday, Mar. 17 at Moody City Hall.
Breakfast for the Brave will be served at 9:00 a.m. on Thursday, Mar. 19 at Eden Westside Baptist Church River Campus. This is a free breakfast for all Leeds area first responders including police, fire, EMT and city officials. No reservation required.
Join the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce for their monthly chamber Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. Thursday, Mar. 19 at St. Theresa Catholic Church Parrish Life Center. Guest speaker will be our very own Leeds High School Football Coach, Jerry Hood. Come early to meet and greet. Investment is $12 with RSVP ($15 without RSVP and non-members). Submit reservations to sandra@leedsareachamber.com.
Plan to attend the Mid-South Chapter of the Railway & Locomotive Historical Society meeting at 2:00 p.m. on March 21 at Leeds historic depot. Robert Stewart who is the Past President of the National Association of Railroad Passengers will be the guest speaker to present the program, Rail Passenger Service in the United States. The main focus of his presentation will be on what is happening with Congress, Amtrak and the American public. All are welcome to attend.
Leeds Arts Council will present 4 Shillings Short at 7:00 p.m. on Saturday, Mar. 21 at Leeds Theatre & Arts Center. This husband/wife duo of Aodh Og O’Tuama from Cork, Ireland along with Christy Martin have been performing together since 1995. They are independent folk artists with 12 recordings, perform 150 concerts a year and live as troubadours of old, traveling from town to town, performing at music festivals, theatres and performing arts centers and more. Tickets are $10 per person and reservations can be obtained by calling )205) 699-1892.
The 13th Annual LadyBUGS Fashion Show will be held at the Moody Civic Center on Tuesday Apr. 21. Doors will open at 11:45 a.m. with the show beginning promptly at Noon. All proceeds from this event, that draws over 200 ladies each year, benefit the LadyBUGS Scholarship Program which provides scholarships to senior girls at Leeds and Moody High Schools. $25 pays for your entry into the event, lunch and the possibility of winning a door prize, but more importantly, it helps some young ladies in our communities with their college expenses. Year to date, LadyBUGS has donated over $60k in scholarships to deserving young women. Purchase your ticket from any LadyBUGS member or stop by Moody Civic Center to purchase one in person.
Thought for the Week: You cannot break a person who gets their strength from God.
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
