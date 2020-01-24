This week, we will be celebrating National Compliment Day which is tomorrow, Jan. 24. Yes, it's exactly what it sounds like. This is the day to compliment everyone on anything. Remember when Mama said, “If you can't say anything nice, don't say anything at all? Well, this day personifies that statement. It's all about spreading positivity, boosting confidence and giving everyone a reason to smile.
Giving compliments to people you know and love is easy. You already love them so it should be a cinch to find something to compliment. Your spouse made you a meal? “That was great honey, you are such a good cook.” Your best friend got a promotion? “You are so smart, such a hard worker!” It is a snap to give compliments to the ones you love.
Giving compliments to strangers, however, can be life-changing for those people. Telling a mother struggling with an unruly child that she's doing a good job parenting can lift her spirits. Complimenting a server on their work ethic and fantastic personality may just make their day, especially, if it’s accompanied by a good tip to show that you're sincere.
If you know a local business owner or like a local shop, what better compliment you can give them than shop at their store and give them a shout-out on social media.
You can definitely spread the love and compliment the folks you interact with on social media. It may not seem as important as complimenting someone in person, but what matters is making people feel good. Complimenting a local business on social media can go a long way in supporting their business efforts so it’s a great way to help them raise awareness about their company. If you decide to compliment on social media, add the hashtag #NationalComplimentDay when you do to reach more people. Be sure to challenge your friends and family to participate in Compliment Day.
And by the way, you are pretty awesome. You know that, right? Yeah!
Moving onto some announcements for this week, there will be a movie sing-along-party at the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library Jan. 23 at 5:00 p.m. Join the library gang for a movie sing-along starring everyone's favorite Snow Queen and her sister. Costumes are encouraged. Snacks will be provided. For more information, call 205-699-5962.
The Love Letter Kill Shot Tour with Disciple and The Protest is coming to Moody on Friday, Jan. 24. Tickets are $15 in advance and $20 day of show. For $35, you can get a VIP ticket which includes early entry, a short acoustic set, Q&A with the band, a poster and copy of Disciple's new album, Love Letter Kill Shot, and a group photo. For standard ticket holders, doors open at 6:30 p.m. and the show begins at 7:00. Location is First Baptist Church of Moody.
The First Baptist Church of Moody is also hosting the Cozy Mountain Lodge Retreat for women at Camp Winnataska. This event takes place on Saturday, Jan. 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4:15 p.m. This group wants to whisk you away for a day in a cozy lodge where you'll enjoy digging into God’s Word, uplifting worship, a time for Christian service, and wonderful relationship-building activities to participate in and experience God’s story. Lunch, snacks and drinks will be provided. For more information, please call (205) 640-5328 and purchase tickets at eventbrite.com.
The Big Blue Box Productions is having its Grand Opening this Saturday, Jan. 25 from 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m. located at 1628 9th Street, Suite 112 in Leeds. Come join them as they officially open the Big Blue Box, a new business venture which provides event planning, wedding planning, event décor, bartending, promotional items, custom invitations, venue partnership and management services, event rentals and more. You will have an opportunity to sample treats from their caterers and more while learning more about their services. Register for a door prize or two and mingle with staff.
Pretty in Pink Pageants Alabama is hosting the Miss Pip Iron City 2020 on Jan. 25 from 10:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Shadow Wood Manor Wedding & Event Venue in Moody. This is the preliminary pageant for Miss Pretty in Pink Alabama 2020 and Miss Pretty in Pink Georgia 2020.
Please remember that Jan. 25 is Open Mic Night for Young Performers, hosted by Leeds Arts Council. This is an opportunity for teens and twenties to share their musical talent in a friendly environment. Tickets are $5 per person to attend and the event begins at 7:00 p.m. Contact Leeds Arts Council for further information at (205) 699-1892 or leedsartscouncilal@gmail.com.
The Leeds Jane Culbreth Library is hosting a Meet the Author event on Jan. 27 at 12:00 p.m. with an opportunity to meet author, Timothy Levine. His book, Duped, details research on lie detection, truth-bias and a new understanding of human deception and deception detection.
The Leeds City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 27 at the Leeds Civic Center Meeting Room.
Also, make sure you plan to attend the Winter Artistic Thrift Celebration at Right Stuff Bargain Center which is scheduled for Feb. 1. New owners, Timothy and Gleeda Alvis, have an exciting grand opening day planned with an art sale and many more activities scheduled to celebrate. Be sure to stop in to meet Tim and Gleeda and see what’s new in thrift. If you haven’t shopped here before, hundreds of items are added daily so there’s always fresh merchandise to see. Items include clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages, home décor, furniture, home furnishings, books, videos, exercise equipment, collectibles and even things like golf clubs. If you are a collector, there are always items to see. If you are looking for merchandise at discount prices, then Right Stuff Bargain Center is the place to shop. Also, if you have gently used items that you are looking to discard, please consider dropping them off at Right Stuff for a tax receipt. Any donation or sale will benefit the King’s Home. For more information, please visit their new website at www.rightstuffbargaincenter.com.
Don't forget the various fitness events that take place at Moody Civic Center every week. From Boot Camp to Spin Class and more, there is a class for everyone. Go to www.MoodyCivicCenter.com or call 205-640-0321 for more information.
Thought for the Week: Everyone likes a compliment so go out and make a difference in someone else’s life!
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
