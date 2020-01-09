Well, things are finally getting back to normal after the holidays. Folks are back at work, kids are back in school and generally, things are back to the normal schedule. Are you feeling a little blue? You're not alone. Post-Holiday Syndrome is a real issue. It's a mental distress that occurs after the winter holidays. It's a mild distress that occurs when you have to switch back to the normal daily stressors after enjoying free time during the holidays, but fret not! There are things you can do to help relieve these blues.
Be gentle with yourself to begin with. It isn't easy sliding back into the saddle so don't push yourself too hard. Do your job, and do it well, but don't take on any extra projects at this time if you feel overwhelmed. Don't make any big life changing decisions. If you've made resolutions, look at them realistically. If they need tweaking, make the changes. Now is not a time to push yourself. You want to have achievable goals, not something that requires a huge change.
Maintain contact with the friends and family you saw and visited during the holidays. Having people around helps soften the impact of re-integrating with your job. The contact with your loved ones can lift your spirit so be sure to go out with them, call them, whatever you need to do to stay connected.
Because the loss of excitement from the holidays is part of the trigger for Post-Holiday Syndrome, plan some fun and exciting activities for your free time. Have dinner with friends or a movie night with your family. Be sure to choose activities that meet your budget. You don't want to give yourself financial problems and add to your mental distress.
If you don't find that your Post-Holiday Syndrome distress is slowly clearing away, please seek professional help. A good therapist can help you sort out your issues and get you back on track. If you don’t have an issue with this modality, be sure to encourage others and help them through this difficult time for them. Be sensitive to others. Spreading a little joy and kindness can go a long way in the life of another!
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host their monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. today, Jan. 9 at Moody City Hall. Senator Jim McClendon is scheduled as the guest speaker and the 2020 Board of Directors will be introduced and installed. Lunch is $12 for members with reservation and $15 for non-members and no reservation. RSVP to Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
The Moody City Council Meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 14.
Leeds Jane Culbreth Library will host a 4-Week Employment Workshop called “Let's Get to Work!” in January, March, May, July, and September 2020. Discussions will include how to sharpen your skills for interviews and job opportunities in the 21st century. At the end of each 4-week program, registered participants will schedule a mock interview with the Library Director. Each interviewee will be given constructive criticism at the end of the mock interview plus a professional reference from the Library Director and a certification of completion of the Let's Get to Work program. Space is limited to 10 students per month. Call (205) 699-5962 or email mcarden@leedsalabama.gov to reserve your spot. The remaining meetings are on Jan. 10t, 17 and 24 at 11 a.m. in the library meeting room.
Leeds Alzheimer’s Dementia Monthly Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. tonight, Jan. 9 at The Episcopal Church of the Epiphany hosted by Lakeside Hospice.
LadyBUGS, the Leeds/Moody Professional Women’s Organization, will host their monthly luncheon at Noon on Tuesday, Jan. 14 at the Livery Event Center. Lunch is $10 and RSVP with anneglidewell@yahoo.com.
Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Ambassadors will meet at noon on Wednesday, Jan. 15 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Lunch is $10 and RSVP to Sandra McGuire at sandra@leedsareachamber.com.
Join the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce for their monthly chamber Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Jan. 16. Please note new location at St. Theresa Catholic Church Family Life Center. Come early to meet and greet. Investment is $12 payable at the door by cash or check. RSVP Required ($15 without RSVP) and submit your reservation to sandra@leedsareachamber.com.
Save the date for Open Mic Night with Leeds Arts Council for the opportunity where teens and 20s can share their musical talent in a friendly environment. Deadline for application is this Friday Jan. 10. No charge for performers and tickets to attend are $5 per person. Call (205) 699-1892 or email leedsartscouncilal@gmail.com to register or get more information.
Another event to put on your calendar is the Frosty Art Thrift event at Right Stuff Bargain Center scheduled for Saturday, Feb. 1. New owners, Timothy and Gleeda Alvis, have an exciting grand opening day planned with an art sale and many more activities scheduled to celebrate. Be sure to stop in to meet Tim and Gleeda and see what’s new in thrift. If you haven’t shopped here before, hundreds of items are added daily so there’s always fresh merchandise to see. Items include clothing, shoes and accessories for all ages, home décor, furniture, home furnishings, books, videos, exercise equipment, collectibles and even things like golf clubs. If you are a collector, there are always items to see. If you are looking for merchandise at discount prices, then Right Stuff Bargain Center is the place to shop. Also, if you have gently used items that you are looking to discard, please consider dropping them off at Right Stuff for a tax receipt. Any donation or sale will benefit the King’s Home. For more information, please visit their new website at www.rightstuffbargaincenter.com.
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
