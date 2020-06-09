Buc-ee’s has now reached the point in their construction that some of the walls are going up to their 55,000 sq. ft. building. We have all watched construction efforts from the beginning and for weeks now, the property has been busy with dozers, tractors and dozens of workers working diligently to prepare the ground and build this mega store. It is going to be so exciting when Buc-ee’s is complete and ready to open.
Congratulations to Emma Terry on receiving the Birmingham Dance Theatre recognition in winning the Layla Scholarship. Emma is currently serving as Miss Leeds Area’s Outstanding Teen. She has done a fabulous job in representing the City of Leeds and we are so proud of her and all of her accomplishments. With COVID-19, Emma will be serving in this capacity for another year. Again, Emma, congratulations!
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group is currently meeting as a virtual group until further notice. This month’s meeting is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on June 11. For information on how to access this meeting, please contact Bit Thomaston with Lakeside Hospice at (205) 884.1111.
Our hearts are extremely sad with the loss of Lt. Stephen Williams, a police officer right here in our very own community. We never expected to hear this news. It was a big shock. Lt. Williams put his life on the line and reached his end of watch last week when he responded to a call at the Super 8 motel. We appreciate his 23 years of dedication in law enforcement as he worked alongside other officers to protect the City of Moody and his ultimate sacrifice. Our prayers continue for his family, the City of Moody and the Moody Police Department.
The outpouring of sympathy, condolences, thoughts and prayers has been amazing and a true testament to our community and beyond. Zechariah Cartledge, an 11-year-old boy who founded Running 4 Heroes, Inc., paid honor to Lt. Williams with a one-mile run in his honor. This young man in Winter Springs, Florida ran 7 laps to make his mile caring the blue line flag for Lt. Williams. This event was captured with a Facebook Live video. Local law enforcement personnel drove behind him and also included on the video were bagpipes playing. This non-profit sends each family of the fallen hero the flag along with a personal note. Lt. Williams story is reaching far and wide.
A city-wide prayer event was held on Saturday to pray for the family of Lt. Williams, the City of Moody and our world. Mayor Joe Lee and pastors from our local churches spoke and led prayer while crowds gathered at Moody City Park in their lawn chairs.
Rails & Ales will host a Fundraiser benefiting the family of Lt. Stephen Williams this June 12 beginning at 4:00 p.m. Live music with Evan Kennedy starts at 7:00 p.m., and Chubbfather's from 6:00-9:00 p.m. A donation box will be set up outside for anyone who does not want to come inside.
A Memorial Bike Ride for Lt. Stephen Williams is scheduled for June 14 to begin at 2:13 p.m. which is his badge number. Proceeds will go the family. Starting and ending points are still being worked out with the City of Moody and others, but the ride will begin and end in Moody as well as wind through many of the local neighborhoods. Visit the Facebook event for how to register with a $20 donation.
Also, the City of Moody has set up a memorial fund in honor of Lt. Williams at Metro Bank. You can make a donation at any of the Metro locations.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on Monday, June 15 at Leeds Municipal Annex – 1412 9th Street.
Leeds Jane Culbreth Library held this year’s Summer Reading Drive-Thru Event on Monday for Mrs. Melanie and Ms. Ginny to hand out Summer Reading bags to the registered kids. Curbside service continues for all library patrons. Visit leedslibrary.com.
The Doris Stanley Memorial Library in Moody is also open now for curbside service. You can call the library at (205) 640-2517 or use their website at www.moodypubliclibr.org.
Thought for the Week: All human life is sacred. Psalm 139 says, “We are all fearfully and wonderfully made.”
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
