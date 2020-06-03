State Representative Dickie Drake presented a check to Leeds Jane Culbreth Library in the amount of $2500 from the Jefferson County Community Service Fund. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the library will offer their annual Summer Reading Program virtually through the Beanstack online platform. Each participant, child, or student can track their reading through the Beanstack app, which will be supported by the check from Jefferson County Community Service Fund. Beginning June 1, everyone can register for the LJCL Summer Reading program through the Beanstack app. June 1 is also the day that begins contact-less curbside service. This service will be available at the library Mondays through Thursdays from 10:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. and 2:00 p.m. to 5:00 p.m.
For those requesting items, hold items are limited to materials currently available at LJCL. They are unable to obtain materials from other JCLC libraries at this time. When ordering online, remember to set your hold pickup location to Leeds. If you need assistance, call LJCL during curbside business hours to speak to a librarian.
For picking up items, online requests or holds will be filled as soon as possible, but may require up to 24 hours to fulfill. Call LJCL at 205-699-5962 to schedule a time to pick up your requested items during curbside business hours.
When returning items, LJCL will continue to accept all library materials from any Jefferson County Library Cooperative member library. For the health and safety of library staff, returned library materials should be placed in the return box on the side of the building. Staff is not allowed to accept returned items handed directly to them. All returned items will be quarantined for seven days before being checked in. Items will remain on your account until checked in, but will be backdated to the original date of return.
Leeds Taste of the Fair was a great success and many people took advantage of the opportunity to enjoy their favorite fair food. Visitors came from as far and wide. Jennifer Starke drove five hours from Panama City Beach just to get her favorite fair treats. She saw the advertisement on social media and decided to make the drive. Taste of the Fair has moved this week to Trussville.
If you are looking for face masks, there are several retailers in the area who have some including the Pants Store, Mum & Me Mercantile and Power Laser Cut in Leeds. Check out their other merchandise while you are shopping.
As local churches are reopening, Eden Westside Baptist Church and Bethel Baptist Church plan worship services together in person this Sunday. Check out their websites or Facebook pages for more information.
Moody City Council will meet at 6:00 p.m. on June 8 at Moody City Hall.
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on June 11 at Moody City Hall. This is their first meeting since COVID-19 began and social distancing will apply. Special seating arrangements will be provided. Lunch is $12 for members with reservations and $15 for non-members and those without reservations. Event includes great food, quality speaker and plenty of business networking to promote your business. RSVP to Andrea Machen, Executive Director, at (205) 640-6262.
Thought for the Week: When it rains, look for rainbows and when It’s dark, look for stars.
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
