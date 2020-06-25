Barber Track Day is scheduled for this Saturday and Sunday, June 27-28 at Barber Motorsports Park. This is the last Barber event before the WERA Races July 4-5 Licensed WERA racers. This track day has all three groups with novice, intermediate and advanced. Each group will run 20-minute sessions every hour with a one-hour break for lunch each day. For tickets, please visit www.sportbikeracetime.com.
The 7th Annual Cornholin Cancer to Support the Jimmy V. Foundation for Cancer Research is also scheduled for this Saturday, June 27. This kid-friendly tournament will be held at 7416 Elliott Lane in Leeds from 10:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m. There will be hamburgers, hot dogs, BBQ and soft drinks for sale. You can bring your coolers with your beverage of choice along with pop up tents and chairs to enjoy this tailgate style outdoor tournament. Everyone is welcome. For more information, please visit http://alabamacornhole.com/events
Thunder in the Park is scheduled for Saturday, July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Moody City Park. A wonderful fireworks show is guaranteed. Food trucks will be available so come hungry.
Leeds Arts Council is hosting Virtual Concerts on their Facebook page. Please stay tuned to what’s happening with the arts center by visiting www.leedsartscouncil.org and their Facebook page at: https://www.facebook.com/leeds.a.council/.
Curbside service continues at Leeds Jane Culbreth Library and the Moody Doris Stanley Memorial Library.
Also, remember Leeds Farmer’s Market is open each Thursday from 3:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on the corner of Parkway and 6th Street.
Thought for the Week: Life is like a camera. Just focus on what’s important and capture the good times. Develop from the negatives and if things don’t work out, just take another shot. ~Unknown
