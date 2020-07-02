Over 36 vintage tractors and several vintage pedal toy tractors are currently on display at 8701 Moody Parkway. This annual display began on Monday and will continue through July 11. Serrell Fleming works hard all year to add tractors to his collection and thoroughly enjoys the process. This year, Mr. Fleming’s oldest tractor is a 1938 John Deere. Drop by to see a 1950 Ford 8N, a 1952 Farmall Super A or a 1939 Allis Chalmers Model B – Hand Start. This is an impressive collection and a must-see exhibit so stop in, see the entire group of tractors and visit a spell.
July 4, we will celebrate America’s Independence. When we think of July 4, we think of fireworks, family reunions, barbecue and picnics, but it’s much more than that. The fourth of July celebrations go back to the 18th century and the American Revolution. We have much to be proud of with our American heritage and the God-given rights that we all experience with life, liberty and the pursuit of happiness. Many people do not understand what makes America great and there are many forces to take us down, but in America, anyone can achieve anything he or she can dream of with hard work, dedication and tenacity. We’re all different, but we all have opportunity. It’s up to us to make it happen. That’s what makes us great. America, we salute you!
One of the big topics of conversation this week is the Jefferson County Health Department mask requirement. As of Monday, public establishments in Jefferson County require persons to wear a face mask by the order of the Jefferson County Health Officer. To give you an idea of where you should wear the mask, this order includes all indoor entertainment venues, grocery, retail and big box retail stores, hospitals, clinics and pharmacies, restaurants and bars, financial institutions, personal grooming and cosmetic services, tattoo parlors and body piercing shops, indoor tourist attractions, outdoor public gatherings of 10 people or more, gyms and fitness facilities, public and governmental facilities, public transportation and ride sharing services, funeral homes, gas stations and other indoor spaces open to the public. For more information, please visit www.jcdh.org.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host its monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on July 9 at Moody City Hall. This meeting will include a guest speaker, business networking with other area professionals and a great lunch. Please RSVP to Andrea Machen at (205) 640-6262.
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group that normally meets at Leeds Episcopal Church of the Epiphany will continue to meet online at 6:30 p.m. on July 9. For more information on how to access this meeting, please contact Bit Thomaston with Lakeside Hospice at (205) 884-1114.
Thunder in the Park is scheduled for next July 11 from 6:00 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. at Moody City Park. A wonderful fireworks show is guaranteed. Food trucks will be available so come hungry.
All spring long, the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce has been highlighting local businesses on social media. You can visit their Facebook page and Instagram page to see the wonderful businesses in our area that you can patronize. Moody Area Chamber of Commerce is also highlighting Moody area businesses on a regular basis. A new development in business spotlights is First Baptist Leeds. Pastor Steven Weems will spotlight local businesses over the coming weeks and share what makes Leeds the great place it is. Visit their Facebook page regularly for these spotlights. Let’s all continue to work together to spotlight our local business community and bring awareness to the number of wonderful companies and business owners we have right here in the Leeds Moody area.
Remember to mark your calendars for the 5th Annual Cruising the Creek Charity Car Show scheduled for Aug. 29 at Leeds Memorial Park. C & C Motor Company partners each year with Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce to host this event that benefits Leeds Outreach and Backpack Buddies. Over 300 cars were on display last year and we are expecting a bigger crowd this year. Registration is only $10 per vehicle and there is no admission fee to attend. Custom trophies will be given for the Top 30 with some specialty awards. This show is open to all vehicles, motorcycles and 4WD. We hope you will come out and support this fundraiser event and bring your family as well as your ride to enter in the show. For more information, please contact Chris or Christy at (205) 365-7412 or (205) 283-0952.
Thought for the Week: Let your smile change the world, but don’t let the world change your smile. ~Unknown
