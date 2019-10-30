We all love bargains and are always looking for a deal. Bartering, wheeling and dealing has become a way of life for many of us with the ability to buy and sell new and used items on Internet sites such as Facebook Marketplace and Craigslist, but there can be an element of danger when meeting a stranger to complete the transaction and make the sale. When you are buying or selling anything to anyone that you do not know, it is advisable for your safety and protection to meet them in a public place.
The City of Moody has announced a new Safe Exchange Zone for all of your dealings. This new place is visible from heavy traffic flow on a major street in the center of the city. The parking lot is situated beside Moody Police Department and protected by 24/7 video surveillance. Moody Police Officers cannot get involved in transaction disputes such as disagreements over price or condition of an item. Access to the Safe Exchange Zone is the entry to the parking lot off Park Avenue just past the city park right before Moody City Hall. The address for GPS devices or phone apps is 2900 Daniel Drive, Moody.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a Member Appreciation Lunch last week. Chamber Members dropped in for a free lunch served by their board of directors and corporate ambassadors. The Chamber would like to thank their event sponsors including adr Business & Marketing Strategies, Lehigh Cement Company, BancorpSouth Bank, Chick-fil-A, Leeds First United Methodist Church and to Kent with ServPro who cooked the BBQ. The chamber would also like to thank each chamber member for being a part of the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce. It’s a wonderful service organization to the Leeds area community.
A large crowd attended the official ribbon cutting event at the new Moody Metro Bank. Mayor Joe Lee cut the ribbon. Mayor Lee and Metro Bank officials spoke a few words and everyone enjoyed the celebration of the new bank building and location on Moody Parkway that just opened a few weeks ago.
The Doris Stanley Memorial Library hosted the Seasoned Performers for a wonderful Halloween production. Everyone had a great time and enjoyed this event.
Despite the rainy weather, the Leeds Primary and Elementary Schools Monster Mash Dash was a huge success held on Saturday at the Outlet Shops of Grand River. Everyone had a fabulous time and lots of money was raised for technology and literature purchases for both schools.
We would like to personally congratulate Officer Thomas Hale who is retiring from Moody Police Department with 26 years of service in Law Enforcement. We appreciate your dedication and service to the City of Moody and wish you well on your retirement!
Leeds Downtown Trick or Treat 2019 has been rescheduled from Halloween afternoon to Friday, Nov. 1 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. due to Thursday’s inclement weather predictions. This event is hosted by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce to provide a safe and fun event for all children in our area and many businesses in the greater Leeds area participate. Bring your kids for trick or treat fun on the Parkway this Friday afternoon for a great time. For more information, please contact Sandra McGuire at 205-965-9392.
Don’t forget Ann’s New Life Center New Volunteer Training event scheduled for this Friday, Nov. 1. Ann’s New Life Center is a pregnancy help center located in Leeds and Pell City. The training consists of two sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. If you like to help others, this would be a great opportunity to volunteer your time and talents to this wonderful organization. A $10 donation is requested to cover lunch and all supplies. To register for this training, please call 205-702-6500 or 205-338-4580.
It’s BINGO time at the St. Theresa Catholic Parish Life Center this Friday night, Nov. 1. This event is really gaining momentum and held on the first and third Friday evenings of each month. Tickets are available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and food at 6 p.m. so join the fun!
Leeds Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 2. Breakfast is free, but donations are appreciated to use for Leeds community involvement programs. Contact T.V. Weaver for more information at 205-699-6742.
Sunday, Nov. 3 marks the end of Daylight Savings Time this year, so remember to set your clocks and watches back by one hour. Most cell phones change automatically so you just magically get an extra hour of sleep.
It's a common misconception that daylight savings time came about as a way to provide extra daylight for farmers so they would have more time to work outside in the field. In reality, it was a war-time effort to use more daylight hours to conserve electricity. The concept seemed logical at the time, but has largely produced no appreciable benefits.
A number of states do not recognize or utilize daylight savings time, and other states are petitioning for an end to it. Some studies seem to have linked the decrease in sleep that comes with these time adjustments with some negative health problems. Personally, I would love for the time to be the same all year round so that we would not have to go through those sleep adjustments twice a year, but I love Daylight Savings Time for that extra hour of daylight in the afternoons. My preference would be to leave Daylight Savings Time year-round, but that’s just me!
The Leeds Arts Council will honor the Moody High School Artists with an opening reception this Sunday, Nov. 3 at 1:30 p.m. at the Leeds Threatre and Arts Center. You are personally invited to enjoy their beautiful and varied work and admission is free. Their art will be on display through Nov. 30.
Come and enjoy “Footprints on the Sky, Voices from Chandler Mountain” with Dolores Hydock at the Leeds Theatre and Arts Center on Monday, Nov. 4 at 5 p.m. Bonnets, bow-tie quilts, tomato stakes, the recipe for Scripture Cake, an old-timey cure for hiccups and other folk remedies, superstitions, and family stories are all part of this affectionate portrait of a close-knit Alabama mountain community in the 1970s, where modern-day life mixed with old-fashioned ways. The spirit and voices of special mountain friends come to life in this story of strong women, Southern hospitality, and the generous spirit of a close-knit community. This event is hosted by Leeds Jane Culbreth Library, Leeds Arts Council and Alabama Humanities Foundation.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at Leeds Civic Center meeting room.
Moody Lions Club is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 4 at White's Chapel.
Moody Kiwanis Club is scheduled to meet at noon on Tuesday, Nov. 5 at Moody City Hall.
A ribbon cutting will be held at the new St. Clair County Virtual School at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 5. Location will be the old Metro Bank office at 2603 Moody Parkway, Suite 100.
Get ready for the Veteran's Day Sale event at The Outlet Shops of Grand River taking place on Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11. You'll find grand savings on great brands while you enjoy the atmosphere of The Shops.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will present Dancing with the Moody Stars at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Moody Civic Center. Join this great cause to help support our Moody Fire & Police Department and enjoy a great evening. Advance tickets are $20 and may be obtained by contacting Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262 or chamber@moodyalchamber.com. Tickets at the door are $25.
Thought for the Week: “Think Positive! Be Positive!”
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.