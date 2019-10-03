We are very excited to see that Old Smokey BBQ opened last month. The City of Leeds and Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce cut the ribbon last Wednesday with a big crowd in attendance. One of the owners, Cody Price, shared a bit of their story.
“We had originally planned to just have a food truck, but when Bald Rock didn’t renew lease, we checked out the building and decided to buy it,” said Cody.
He has a culinary degree and worked with Dreamland BBQ when they opened their Hwy 280 location. He helped train new staff members there. Cody has worked at a number of restaurants and is excited about the two brothers owning and operating Old Smokey. They have decided to keep their menu simple to start with ribs, pork or chicken BBQ, and hamburgers. The kid’s menu includes chicken tenders. They have added a smoked chicken salad which had quickly become a favorite and everyone is wild about the banana pudding. The new restaurant also includes the food truck and they have a big event this weekend with iHeart radio.
This was the first stop on the agenda for the chamber high school Diplomats and then they traveled on to J & M Exotic Foods to tour.
It's finally October and time for fall fun! Although in Alabama the weather is still pretty much summer, we can start preparing our kids for their Halloween jaunt. October the 7 is Child Health Day, and prepping for trick or treating is a good time to think about our children's health. There's a scary statistic out there stating that children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car on Halloween, than on any other day of the year. Our first objective is to keep our kids safe on the street. Here are a few good tips. Make sure that your child's mask, headgear or makeup does not interfere with their vision in any way. Arm them with flashlights or glow sticks to make them more visible to motorists and make sure kids are accompanied by an adult the entire time.
Other Halloween health considerations are to make sure your child's makeup is nontoxic and won't irritate their skin; being sure to fully remove said makeup before bedtime to prevent irritations of the eyes and skin; and ensure that your child's costume is fire resistant.
Of course, the biggest concern of all beyond safety factors is to limit the amount of candy to eat. Don't let them eat all of that candy at once and be sure to make them brush their teeth before bed. We don't want any extra dentist visits!
The Children’s Art Contest was displayed at the recent John Henry Celebration. Children at Leeds Elementary School entered the contest with their artwork. Winner was chosen on the day of the festival and you had to be present to win. Paige Davis was the winner and received 30 days of Chick-fil-A compliments of Chick-fil-A! Paige received Chick-fil-A swag and 30 days of kid’s meal cards.
The Annual Barber Vintage Festival is one of the most highly anticipated motorcycle events in the world! This year's event, taking place from Friday, Oct. 4 to Sun, Oct. 6, is the 15th annual celebration of the festival. Come to Barber Motorsports Park and enjoy the sprawling swap meet with hundreds of vendors, motorcycle gatherings, shows, food, entertainment and more. Races are scheduled on the courses as well as off-road. Each day of the Festival starts at 7 a.m. and ends at 7 p.m. Visit www.BarberVintageFestival.org for more information.
The Leeds Downtown Homecoming Tailgate Event on the Parkway is sponsored by Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce this Friday, Oct 4 from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. Food trucks are scheduled on Parkway Drive beginning at 11 a.m. Come hang out, get some food and plan to watch the homecoming parade together. Parade should begin around 1:30 p.m. For more information, please contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 or visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
The St. Theresa Catholic Parish Life Center schedules BINGO on the first and third Friday evenings of each month. Tickets are sold beginning at 5:30 p.m. and food at 6 p.m. Oct. 4 is the next session so come on out!
Moody Oktoberfest is also this Saturday, Oct. 5 at Moody City Park from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. Bring your family out to spend the day plenty of live entertainment, arts and crafts, vendors, food trucks, inflatables, games, rides and much more!
In conjunction with Moody Oktoberfest, don’t miss the annual C & C Motor Co. & Carpenetti’s Car Show at Moody City Park this Saturday, Oct. 5 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. This is the major fundraiser each year to benefit Moody Miracle League and usually has well over 300 cars, trucks and bikes to see.
The book club event, Tales & Ales, is scheduled for 2 p.m. on Sunday, Oct. 6 from 2 p.m. at the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library. This month's book discussion is “An Anonymous Girl” by Greer Kendricks and Sarah Pekkanen.
Moody Kid Quilts group will meet on Monday and Tuesday, Oct. 7-8 at Moody City Hall. If you are interested in participating with this wonderful organization that creates kid’s quilts for Children’s Hospital children, please contact Clydene Dyer at 205-515-4751 or Barbara Willingham at 205-400-4560.
The Governmental Utility Services Corporation of Moody will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at Moody City Hall. The work Session will meet at 4 p.m. Moody City Council will meet at 6 p.m.
The Leeds City Council is scheduled to meet at 6 p.m. Monday, Oct. 7 at 6 p.m. in the Leeds Civic Center Meeting Room.
Moody Lions Club will meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 7 at White's Chapel.
If your student is interested in learning more about acting and theater, bring them to the acting classes on Tuesdays at the Leeds Theater and Arts Center. Your student will learn how to audition, styles of acting and shows, theater vocabulary, stage combat, stage dance and movement, the rehearsal process, stage crew members. Victoria Boyce is the instructor and cost is $200 per session, if you pay at the beginning of each session. Payment plans are available. For more information, contact Leeds Arts Council office at 205-699-1892 or leedsartscouncilal@gmail.com.
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host their monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10 at Moody City Hall. There will be a guest speaker. Lunch is $12 for members with reservation and $15 for non-members and no reservation. RSVP with Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
The Leeds Jane Culbreth Library will host the Read 'Em & Eat Cookbook Club at 12 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 10. This is a new item on the library's menu. Adults are encouraged to bring their favorite potluck item to the first meeting and find out the various cuisines that will be highlighted at each meeting. For more information, contact Melanie at mcarden@leedsalabama.gov.
The next meeting of the Mid-South Railway & Locomotive Historical Society will be at 2 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 12 at Leeds Historic Depot. Program will be the Seaboard Air Line Passenger Service presented by Larry Goolsby.
The Doris Stanley Memorial Library cordially invites all local adults to the Halloween Hoots 'n' Howls presented by the Seasoned Performers of the Red Mountain Theatre at 1 p.m. on Thursday Oct. 17 at the Moody Civic Center. This event is free to the public.
Don't forget the various fitness events that take place at Moody Civic Center every week! From Boot Camp to Spin Class and more, there is a class for everyone. Go to www.MoodyCivicCenter.com or call 205-640-0321 for more information.
Thought for the week: “Never take a day for granted, because we never know how many we have!”
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and I will be happy to include it!
