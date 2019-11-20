Leeds has a brand new business, Mum’s Unique Consignment Shop. Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds held a ribbon cutting at last week in celebration of this new business on the Parkway in downtown Leeds. This new shop is just a couple of doors down from Mum & Me Mercantile. Both shops are owned by Neva Reardon and operated by Neva and her daughters, Marin and Erin. This new shop is for upscale consignments with name brand clothes, shoes, jewelry, etc. for men, women, children and infants as well as furniture. I have already purchased a couple of pieces of furniture that I am very happy with.
The holiday season is upon us! It's time to gather together with family and good friends to enjoy excellent food and even better company. For most, the holidays of November and December are filled with joy and excitement. But for others it's a time of struggle. For some, there simply isn't enough money to buy the feast or the gifts. Of course, this is true all throughout the year. There are people who are struggling just to make ends meet, others who have lost the struggle and no longer even have a home. This year, we should remember that the holidays are a season of giving and do what we can to help those who have been less fortunate than us.
There are many ways to help, some by spending money, some by spending time. If you're a time spender, why not visit a nursing home and spend some time with those who don't have families? You could make their holiday perfect by just showing up and showing some care, or you could visit the children's ward at the hospital and bring a little holiday cheer. Maybe spending time at a shelter or soup kitchen is something you could do to help during the holidays. There are many possibilities.
If your finances allow, try helping the less fortunate that way. You could donate money to a homeless shelter or food pantry. You could adopt a family and support their holiday needs. There are numerous local opportunities for you to give generously of your time or money to help someone in need.
For example, Leeds Outreach has taken applications for 157 kids this year that need Christmas provided for them in the Leeds area. If you are interested in sponsoring one of the children in this program, contact Leeds Outreach at leedsoutreach@gmail.com or call 205-699-7291. You could even stop by in person on Monday, Tuesday or Thursday from 9-11:30 a.m.
Another way you can help is by giving to Shepherd Supply. You can donate food, personal hygiene products, pet supplies, baby supplies, toiletries and money or gift cards to help those in your community who are in need in the Moody area. Find out the needs by visiting www.shepherdsupplymission.com.
Both of these organizations do an exceptional job of helping those in need and could use your help in time, money or both to meet the needs of those less fortunate in the Leeds and Moody area.
Another way you can help others is to participate with the annual Toys for Kids Christmas Luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, December 6 hosted by the City of Moody at Moody Civic Center. Purchase your ticket, provide a door prize or auction item, make a contribution or sponsor an Angel from the Angel tree. This event has provided Christmas Joy to local children for over 30 years. Please contact Melissa Fraser at 205-640-0307 or mfraser@moodyalabama.gov for more information.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will host their Chamber Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. on Nov. 21 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Senator Dan Roberts will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $12 with RSVP and $15 for no reservations/nonmembers. To RSVP, please call Sandra McGuire at 205-965.9392.
The Ancient History event with the Anniston Museum of Natural History will be Nov. 21 at 6 p.m. at the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library. School-aged children and their families are invited to a special event and a light dinner will be provided for children in attendance. No registration required.
The Leeds Downtown Christmas Lighting ceremony is scheduled for Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. on the Parkway at the Gazebo. Festivities are scheduled from 6 p.m. until approximately 7:30 p.m. with food trucks, live Christmas entertainment, face painting, balloon artist and selfies with Santa in addition to the Tree lighting. Miss Leeds Area Charity Bowden and the Leeds High School Band will perform. After all of the gazebo activities, the band will march everyone down the street one block to watch Lehigh Cement Company light their tower Christmas tree. It is truly going to be an exciting night so I hope you will bring your family and friends out to celebrate the Christmas season together as a community. Remember to do some downtown Christmas shopping. This is a free event presented by the Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, the City of Leeds and the Leeds Redevelopment Authority. To see the full event schedule visit https://leedsareachamber.com/christmas-tree-lighting-2019/.
Another exciting event is the Outlet Shops of Grand River Grand Christmas Tree Lighting ceremony tomorrow night, Nov. 22 at 7 p.m. in the Atrium. The evening will include live performances, free activities, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses and photo opportunities with Santa! Special MC's from the Rick & Bubba Show will be there, including Speedy, Greg & Helmsey. James Spann will be present for a book signing, as well, and don't forget the shopping! This is a great chance to get a jump on your Christmas shopping. The event lasts until 10 p.m. so be sure to get out there and have some fun!
The Bass Pro Shop is ready to help you prepare for a great Thanksgiving feast with their Holiday Cooking Event for the Entire Family this Saturday, Nov. 23 beginning at 10 a.m. for kids to decorate and sample holiday pancakes, 11:30 a.m. will be Smoking Made Easy which includes smoking tips and techniques for the holiday season. Turkey Frying is scheduled for 1 p.m. so you can learn how to fry a tasty holiday turkey. There will be free giveaways for the first 25 attendees at each seminar and a prize drawing for six entries to each win a 60 can cooler so get out there for some food and fun!
The Leeds Community Chorus will be performing at the Leeds Arts Council this Sunday, Nov. 24 from 3 to 4:30 p.m. They will perform various songs, including contemporary and holiday tunes. The cost of admission is $10.
Moody City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 25 at Moody City Hall.
Auditions for “The Women,” a 1936 American play, a comedy of manners by Clare Boothe Luce are scheduled for 7 p.m. on Monday and Tuesday, Nov. 25-26 and Dec. 2-3 at Leeds Theatre and Arts Center. This play is billed as a commentary on the pampered lives and power struggles of various wealthy Manhattan socialites and up-and-comers and the gossip that propels and damages their relationships. There have been three Broadway productions, and two movies based on this play, with community theater productions too numerous to count. Director Suellen Wilkins has been in four of them herself! The cast is made up of over 30 women, of all ages from late teens on. There is one role for a girl 10-12 years old. For more information and performance dates, please contact the director, Suellen Wilkins, at 205-655-2712 or visit www.leedsartscouncil.org.
Thought for the Week: “Make every day your masterpiece.” John Maxwell
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
