This Sunday is National Grandparents Day. So how do you celebrate? You pay Granny and Gramps a visit, of course! If you can't visit, give them a call or video chat. If your grandparents are no longer with you, celebrate their lives by visiting an elderly person you know or an elderly care facility and spending some time with someone else who has no one. You can make a great new friend that way and uplift someone else in the process.
If you only get to call or video chat with your grandparents, be sure to keep the conversation positive and upbeat. No matter what the situation, listen. Listen to what they have to say. A lot of our elderly feel ignored which is an absolute shame, because they have many interesting stories to tell and a lot of wisdom to impart. Give them your full attention and that will make them feel better than anything else.
I have very fond memories of each of my grandparents. My Mamaw was a wonderful storyteller and held us captive with her stories. She also taught me to cook and sew. My Papaw was a railroad man and a hard worker. They both partnered with my parents in cattle farming in Odenville when I was growing up. My grandmother loved flowers and she spent much of her time cooking and sewing. My grandfather was a bi-vocational Methodist preacher, a butcher and a peanut farmer. They had fields of flowers just like they had fields of vegetable gardens. We spent hours with each of our grandparents and they taught us so much about life.
Never take for granted any moment to gain wisdom from your grandparents and other older folks. They have already experienced so much of life that we have not yet experienced and they have so much advice. What’s the old saying, “Smart people learn from their own mistakes and wise people learn from the mistakes and advice of others.” It would all serve us well to spend a little more time with our elders.
Don't miss this month's Leeds First Thursdays Street Fest today, Sept. 5 from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. Parkway and 9th Street will be filled with food trucks, street vendors, downtown shopping and great entertainment by live performers. Entertainers include Eric Watters, Mandi Rae and Miss Leeds Area Charity Bowden. Mountain Brook Driving Club will be leading the car cruise-in. If you have an antique car or bike, be sure to bring it, as the cruise-in is not limited, and there is no charge to participate. Plan to spend some time in downtown Leeds shopping, grabbing a bite to eat and bring your lawn chairs to stay a while.
Leeds Masonic Lodge Breakfast is scheduled for 8 a.m. this Saturday, Sept. 7. Breakfast is free and donations will be accepted for City of Leeds community involvement programs. Contact T. V. Weaver at 205-699-6742 for more information.
Plan to visit the Leeds Arts Council this Sunday, Sept. 8 at 1:30 p.m. for the Leeds Area Visual Artists Exhibit. You are invited to meet the local artists and enjoy their work. Admission is free, but there will be artwork available for purchase. The art will be on display through Nov. 2. For more information, visit www.leedsartscouncil.org or call 205-699-1892.
Moody Kid Quilts Group is scheduled to meet on Monday and Tuesday, Sept. 9-10, at Moody City Hall to make kid quits for Children’s Hospital to distribute to sick children. If you would like to be part of this group, please contact Clydene Dyer at 205-515-4751 or Barbara Willingham at 205-400-4560 for more information.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Leeds Civic Center meeting room.
Moody City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 9 at Moody City Hall.
LadyBUGS, the Leeds/Moody Professional Women’s Organization, will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 10 at The Livery Event Center. Lunch is $10 and RSVP to anneglidewell@yahoo.com.
Steve Sink Edward Jones will host the “Preparing Your Estate” Seminar at Moody Civic Center on Tuesday, Sept. 11 from 12 p.m. to 1:30 p.m. This is a free event to provide information on what to consider when creating your will, benefits of trusts in estate planning and much more. Candace Crenshaw, a local estate planning attorney, will be available to answer your questions. Seating is limited so RSVP to Shannon McCrary at 205-352-3778.
Step into Fashion with the Leeds Arts Council fashion show luncheon on Thursday, Sept. 12 at 11:30 a.m. Tickets are $25 and Laney’s will cater.
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host their monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 am on Thursday, Sept. 12 at Moody City Hall. Shawn Lovejoy with Courage to Lead will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $12 for members with reservation and $15 for non-members and no reservation. RSVP to Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Support Group will meet at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 12 at the Episcopal Church of the Epiphany. For more information, please contact Bit Thomaston with Lakeside Hospice at 205-884-1111.
Check out the many events at Moody Civic Center. The event Scrap Camp with Scrapbook Princess, Inc. is scheduled for Sept. 12-14 with three days of learning and honing scrapbooking skills, shopping and meeting new friends. The fee is $30 for one day, $50 for two days or $65 for all three days. Registration includes a crop space, lunch, “make-n-takes” and scrappy treats. Call 205-640-3999 or come by to register. Also, don't forget the various fitness events from Boot Camp to Spin Class and more, there is a class for everyone. Go to www.MoodyCivicCenter.com or call 205-640-0321 for more information.
Don’t forget to make your reservation for Ann’s New Life Center annual fundraising event scheduled for 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Sept. 17 at St. Theresa Catholic Church. This is a free event and RSVP to leeds@annsnewlifecenter.com or call 205-702-6500.
The next performance of the Seasoned Performers will be at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19, at Moody Civic Center sponsored by the Doris Stanley Memorial Library. The show is title, “Galleria Girls at the AARP Convention.” There is no charge to attend this event.
Plans are continuing to develop for the upcoming Leeds Fall Festival & John Henry Celebration scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in historic downtown Leeds with an exciting day scheduled. Information about festival details, activities and schedules, sponsorships, vendor space and more details are available at www.LeedsJohnHenryCelebration.org.
The Mid-South Chapter of the Railway & Locomotive Historical Society will not have a meeting in Sept. due to the John Henry Celebration and Leeds Fall Festival. The Chapter will have its Depot exhibit rooms open that day, Sept. 21, during the celebration so that the public can view those rooms and materials. Chapter members are encouraged to support this railroad-related effort of the Leeds community by attending the festivities and chatting with people about your interest in historic railroading.
If you are a runner or would like to sponsor a great cause, Hold the Fort 5k Run/Walk is scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 in conjunction with Leeds Fall Festival & John Henry Celebration. This event will begin at Leeds Memorial Park to benefit Blanket Fort Hope. Blanket Fort Hope is a state-wide non-profit organization that rescues children out of human sex-trafficking situations and provides resources to help them recover from this trauma. For more information, please visit https://bit.ly/2Z0E3n1.
The Shepherd Supply Mission 5th Annual Celebrity Roast Fundraiser is scheduled for 5 p.m. on Sunday, Sept. 29 at Moody Civic Center. The guest of honor this year is Marie Manning. This event usually draws a large audience in attendance and includes dinner and silent auction. All proceeds go directly to the mission to help them meet the growing needs of families in crisis in the Moody community. If you would like to donate something for the silent auction, make a donation or purchase tickets to this event, please contact Dawn Ellard at 205-369-5876 or Jennifer Monday at 205-441-2340 and visit www.shepherdsupplymission.com.
Plans are also firming up for Moody Oktoberfest which is scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 5 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. at Moody City Park. Admission is free with entertainment and activities for your entire family all day long. For more information and to download vendor or sponsor applications, please visit www.moodyalchamber.com.
Thought for the week: Be kind to one another.
I truly appreciate each of you who read my column and I really love sharing news so please send your Leeds and Moody news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com. See you next week!
