Southeastern Equipment Rentals chose Leeds as their sixth location at 9014 Weaver Avenue and opened last Thursday. The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds cut the ribbon to celebrate. Southeastern equipment Rentals originated in Fort Payne in 2019. Since then, they have added five more locations across Alabama. Their goal is to serve the entire southeast by providing new, clean equipment at the best price available to homeowners and contractors while providing fast and friendly customer service. Their daily rentals allow up to 10 hours of run time and weekend rentals up to 20 hours. They offer a price match guarantee on comparable equipment. Luke Jenkins is their Leeds store manager. Visit their website at www.SEequipmentrentals.com.
Everyone had a great time at the Leeds Downtown First Thursday Street Fest last week. This is the second event of three events scheduled for this year and spanned over a couple of blocks including Parkway Drive from 8th Street to 9th Street and a short block of 9th Street. Weather was a little threatening earlier in the day, but it cleared up in time for street vendors and food trucks to set up. Cody Howell, Mandi Rae and Paul Sisson kept everyone entertained in the gazebo area all evening with some great music. All three are very talented and everyone enjoyed their performances. The Porsche Club participants brought out some beautiful cars for us to cast our eyes upon. Visitors sauntered down the streets that were blocked off with their children or dogs. Some brought lawn chairs to stay a little while. The next street fest is scheduled for Thursday, Sept. 5 so please mark your calendars and help us get the word out to your family and friends. Please share these events on social media. Let’s make the next one bigger and better as we all work together to develop community.
The second week of August is National Smile Week. It's a great time to give your face a workout and display those pearly whites. It feels and looks good to smile and it's also healthy to do so. Smiling actually helps you live longer. It decreases blood pressure and releases endorphins, making you happier. It can also help boost your immune system because it decreases stress, due to that endorphin output. Decreasing stress increases your white blood cell count which helps your body create more antibodies to fight off infections. Smiling also helps us breathe deeper, which increases our ability to cope with stress. Generally, smiling is good for your health.
A smile is also the universal language of kindness. Every culture understands the meaning of a warm smile. Children respond to smiles and you can definitely brighten someone else’s day with nothing more than a smile.
Celebrate National Smile week and make it a regular tradition. Improve your health and spread a little cheer. Your will make you and everyone around you feel better!
At the Leeds City Council meeting on Monday night, Leeds Redevelopment Board Chairman Sam Pezzillo introduced Branko Medenica, a former student of his and a famous sculptor. Mr. Medenica revealed a rendering of a proposed John Henry statue that will be on display at the upcoming Leeds Fall Festival & John Henry Celebration on Saturday, September 21. The RDA is working on this project to possibly add the John Henry statue as a historical landmark, which could increase tourism traffic in Leeds for people passing through on the I-20 corridor. Money would have to be raised and plans are to put together a fundraising campaign in the future.
Leeds announced that they have a new limb truck to make a total of three trucks. Another driver has also been trained. The Street department is officially caught up with all of the limb and debris removal and should be able to stay that way. The City is asking that you put your limbs out on the street the night before your scheduled pickup to keep the City looking good. For more information about this service and a pickup schedule, please visit www.leedsalabama.org/public-works/.
Leeds also passed a resolution to establish a downtown entertainment district and pay increases for all city workers.
The Moody Civic Center has all types of classes and activities going on. The Boot Camp class instructed by Lori Franklin is scheduled for Saturday, Aug. 10 at 8:30 a.m. The Dance Fitness class and the Spin Class will meet on Monday, Aug. 12 at 5:30 p.m. Other classes include senior fitness, yoga and Tabata. To see the activities schedule, make a reservation for any class or get more information, please call 205-640-0321 or visit www.moodyciviccenter.com.
The Leeds Jane Culbreath Library and the Alabama Humanities Foundation will host Quilt History, presented by Sarah Bliss Wright, curator for “Our Quilted Past” at 12 p.m. on Monday, Aug. 12. This is a special Alabama Bicentennial event. There are many events to plug into at the library for all ages. Recurring events include Tot Time with Mrs. Ramona, Potterheads Club for grades 2-5. Preschool Craft, Kid’s Craft and Dumbledore’s Army. The Inspirational Book Club meets monthly. For the library schedule, please visit their Facebook page or call 205-699-5952.
On Monday, Aug. 12, Moody City Council will meet at 6 p.m.
On Tuesday, Aug. 13, the Moody Planning Commission will meet at 6 p.m.
LadyBUGS, the Leeds/Moody Professional Women’s Organization will meet at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, Aug. 13 at the Livery Event Center. Lunch is $10 and RSVP to anneglidewell@yahoo.com.
Join Leeds Police Department for Coffee with Cops on Wednesday, Aug. 14 from 7 a.m. until 10 a.m. at the Food Court of the Outlet Shops of Grand River. Free coffee will be provided, compliments of Daylight Donuts, while supplies last. Get to know your community police officers as this quarterly meet and greet.
Breakfast for the Brave will be served at 9 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Eden Westside Baptist Church Leeds River Campus. This is a free breakfast for all area police, fire and other first responders as well as city workers. No reservation required.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will host their monthly luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Guest speaker will be D’Undray Peterson with LiftFund. Make your reservations by calling 205-699-5001 or email Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.
The Doris Stanley Memorial Library will host their next performance of the Seasoned Performers at 1 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15 at Moody Civic Center. This performance is called “Trains.” The cast of Seasoned Performers did the reading of “Cinderella and the Prince and Happily Ever After” recently. Everyone had a great time and really enjoyed it. The Seasoned Performers are a group of adults who are part of the Red Mountain Theatre Company.
The After School Special, Musical Instruments, will be hosted by the Leeds Jane Culbreath Library at the Leeds Civic Center on Thursday, Aug. 15 at 6 p.m. Mark Seymour will present his high-energy music show, Be at Your Best! A light dinner will be provided for attendees. This program is sponsored by The City of Leeds, Representative Dickie Drake and The Whistle Stop Festival.
Leeds High School Football Meanie Greenie Golf Tournament is scheduled for Aug. 17 at Trussville Country Club. Cost will be $325 per team for 4 Man Scramble with 8 a.m. Shotgun start. Investment includes green fees, cart, range balls, lunch (low country boil) and door prizes. Prices will be awarded for Longest Drive and Closest to Pin: Par 3s. Mulligans are $5 per person (8 Max Per Team) and Hole Sponsorships are $50. For more information, please contact Steven Lewis at 205-790-0508 or swlewis8@gmail.com and make checks payable to Leeds Quarterback Club.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Ambassadors will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 21 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Lunch is $10 and RSVP by calling 205-699-5001.
Sponsorships and vendor applications are now available for the upcoming Leeds Fall Festival & John Henry Celebration scheduled for Saturday, Sept. 21 from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m. in historic downtown Leeds. Information about festival details, play auditions, sponsorships, vendor space and more details are available at www.LeedsJohnHenryCelebration.org.
The 28th annual Whistle Stop Festival is currently accepting vendor applications. The Festival is planned for Saturday, September 28 from 10 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Shops of Grand River in Leeds. For more information and to download a Whistle Stop Festival Application, please visit http://www.thewhistlestopfestival.com/
Thought for the Week: “Being a Christian doesn’t change what you deal with. It changes how you deal with it.”
