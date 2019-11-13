November is Military Family Appreciation Month. We appreciate our men and women in uniform who fight to protect our country and our freedom, but we sometimes forget those left behind who are the families of those soldiers who are out there protecting us. November is the time to remember and recognize their sacrifice as well.
Every day our military's family members get up and face the day, not always knowing if their loved ones are safe. These people carry on, and hold down the fort so that when their loved ones come home, there is love and appreciation there for them. The families of the military are the military's backbone. Without them there, keeping the home fire burning, our soldiers would have no hope. Their families are the anchor that holds them close.
To observe Military Family Appreciation Month, be extra aware of their needs. Is there an overwhelmed mom and wife that needs a day off? Step in and let her get away for a while. Or you could give her a care package with some self-care items or just some entertainment like a new book or movie. Does your military family friend just need an ear to vent to? Let him or her talk and be sure to listen. Sometimes, it's the small things that make the difference.
Military families, we salute you! Keep the home fires burning for our fighting men and women. We've got your back.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce and the City of Leeds are scheduled for a ribbon cutting at Mum’s Unique Consignment Shop, Nov. 14 at 10 a.m. in celebration of this new business on the Parkway in downtown Leeds. This new shop is just a couple of doors down from Mum & Me Mercantile. Both shops are owned by Neva Reardon and operated by Neva and her daughters, Marin and Erin. Be sure to join us for the ribbon cutting and plan to do some Christmas shopping this year at these wonderful downtown shops.
Also, on Nov. 14, the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library will host their Read 'Em & Eat Cookbook Club: Italian Cuisine at 12 p.m. If you, your friends, or kids love to discover new cookbooks and try out new cuisines from around the world, this is the book club for you! This is a book club centered around good food, new cookbooks, and discovering your next favorite recipe. Pick an Italian recipe, prepare the dish, and share with the rest of the club members. All ages are welcome. For more information about and other upcoming events, please contact the library at 205-699-5962.
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Group will meet at the Leeds Episcopal Church of the Epiphany tonight, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Lakeside Hospice.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will present Dancing with the Moody Stars at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Moody Civic Center. Join this great cause to help support our Moody Fire and Police Departments and enjoy a great evening. Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Metro Bank, Moody City Hall, BancorpSouth Bank or online at www.venmo.com/Moody-Chamber. Tickets at the door will be $25.
It will be BINGO night again at the St. Theresa Catholic Parish Life Center this Friday, Nov. 15. Tickets will be available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and food will be served at 6 p.m. This is always a great night so plan to come out for some fun.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 in the Leeds Civic Center Meeting Room.
Moody Lions Club is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 18 at White's Chapel.
Moody Kiwanis Club will meet at Noon on Tuesday, Nov. 19 at Moody City Hall.
Will you join the Moody Civic Center to help end Child Trafficking for a special event at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 19? Blanket Fort Hope is a fortress of safety for child victims of human trafficking, forging a path of purpose and hope for our children. This event is free, but donations will be accepted to fight the fastest growing crime in the U.S.
On Tuesday, Nov. 19 at 6 p.m., the Zoning Board of Adjustment and Appeals Meeting for the City of Moody will be held.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Ambassadors will meet at Noon on Wednesday, Nov. 20 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Topic of discussion will include upcoming community events. Lunch is $10 and RSVP by email to Sandra McGuire, Executive Director at Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will host their Chamber Luncheon at 11:45 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 21 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Senator Dan Roberts will be the guest speaker. Lunch is $12 with RSVP and $15 for no reservations and nonmembers. For more information or to RSVP, email Sandra McGuire, Executive Director at Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.
Bring your entire family to historic downtown Leeds for the exciting Christmas Tree Lighting event on Thursday evening, Nov. 21 at 6:30 pm. Enjoy selfies with Santa, live Christmas entertainment, food trucks and shopping on the Parkway. Experience the magic of Christmas and holiday festivities with the Leeds community as we light the Christmas tree. This is a free event presented by Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Leeds and Leeds Redevelopment Authority. For full event schedule for the evening, please visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
The Grand Christmas Tree Lighting is scheduled for Friday, Nov. 22 at the Atrium of the Outlet Shops of Grand River. This event will be a magical Christmas celebration with Santa and Mrs. Claus. Live performances begin at 7 p.m. Free activities will follow including photos with Santa, arts and crafts, face painting, balloon art, bounce houses. Special MC’s will be WZZK Rick & Bubba Show’s Speedy, Greg & Helmsey and James Spann book signing. All activities will be available while supplies last. Event does not include mini golf, food, beverage or movie admission.
The Bass Pro Shop is ready to help you prepare for a great Thanksgiving feast with their Holiday Cooking Event for the Entire Family. This event is scheduled for Saturday, Nov. 23 beginning at 10 a.m. for kids to decorate and sample holiday pancakes, 11:30 a.m. will be Smoking Made Easy, which includes smoking tips and techniques for the holiday season. Turkey Frying is scheduled for 1 p.m. so you can learn how to fry a tasty holiday turkey. There will be free giveaways for the first 25 attendees at each seminar and a prize drawing for 6 entries to each win a 60 can cooler.
Purchase your tickets now for the annual Toys for Kids Christmas Luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 hosted by the City of Moody at Moody Civic Center. Door prizes and auction items are currently being accepted. If you or your company are interested in making a contribution or sponsoring an Angel from the Angel Tree, please contact Melissa Fraser at 205-640-0307 or mfraser@moodyalabama.gov. This event has provided Christmas Joy to local children for over 30 years.
Thought for the Week: “How wonderful it is that nobody need wait a single moment before starting to improve the world.” ~Anne Frank
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.