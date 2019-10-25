Although it was a little wet and cold on Saturday, the Grand River Drive Out ALS Car Show at the Shops of Grand River turned out great. This event was hosted by Miss Leeds Area Outstanding Teen, Emma Terry, and approximately $1400 was raised to benefit the Alabama ALS Association. Fox 6 showed up and covered the event. Among those who came out and helped with the car show included Sandra McGuire, Chris and Christy McCombs, Pat Shipp and Robert Mills. Thank you to all who came, brought your vehicles and supported this great cause!
The Leeds Theater and Arts Center is excited to have the Harmony Belles back this Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 3 p.m. sponsored by the Leeds Arts Council. Admission is $10 so please call ahead to reserve your tickets.
The Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds is celebrating 95 years of service – October 1924 to October 2019. You are cordially invited to attend the Anniversary Tea this Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Leeds Presbyterian Church located at 8317 First Avenue.
Moody Kiwanis Pancake Supper is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Carpenetti’s Pizzeria. Proceeds help fund on-going costs of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the benefit of the preschool children of Moody, Key Clubs and Builders Clubs in three schools, Aktion Club and scholarships for Key Club seniors. Cost is $5 per person. For more information, please contact Carol Hornsby at 205-515-5544.
Ann’s New Life Center has a New Volunteer Training event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1. Ann’s New Life Center is a pregnancy help center located in Leeds and Pell City. The training consists of two sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. If you like to help others, this would be a great opportunity to volunteer your time and talents to this wonderful organization. A $10 donation is requested to cover lunch and all supplies. To register for this training, please call 205-702-6500 or 205-338-4580.
Don't forget the various fitness events that take place at Moody Civic Center every week! From Boot Camp to Spin Class and more, there are classes for everyone. Info at www.MoodyCivicCenter.com.
Thought for the Week: "I’ve made some mistakes I can’t change, but I changed so I don’t make the same mistakes!"
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
