The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce High School Diplomats toured J & M Exotic Foods in Moody this month. The students were fascinated with the information they gained and asked a lot of questions. These monthly tours throughout the school year are a large part of the educational leadership program at the chamber, which gives the students a bigger picture of career opportunities available in greater Leeds and Moody area.
Breakfast for the Brave will be served at 9 a.m. on Oct. 17 at Eden Westside Baptist Church River Campus. This is a free breakfast for all first responders including police, fire, city workers in the greater Leeds area. No reservation is required. For more information, please call 205-338-7711.
The Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce monthly chamber luncheon is scheduled for 11:45 a.m., Oct. 17 at Leeds First United Methodist Church Family Life Center. Guest speaker will be Mayor David Miller who will share a State of the City address. Lunch will be catered by Bluegrass BBQ with a menu of meatloaf, green beans and mashed potatoes. Lunch is $12 with RSVP and $15 without RSVP. Make your reservation by calling Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001.
The Doris Stanley Memorial Library cordially invites all local adults to the Halloween Hoots 'n' Howls presented by the Seasoned Performers of the Red Mountain Theatre at 1:00 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 17 at Moody Civic Center. This event is free to the public.
Come to the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library for Day of the Dead Face Painting with Starshine Faces on Thursday, Oct. 17 from 6 - 7 p.m. This is an After School Special event that will explore international holidays, cultures and art. A light dinner will be served to the young participants.
The crowds are showing up for BINGO at St. Theresa Catholic Parish Life Center on the first and third Friday evenings of each month with Friday, Oct. 18 being the next event. Tickets are available beginning at 5:30 p.m. and food at 6 p.m. Come out and enjoy the evening together!
It's time for the Grand River Car Show to Drive Out ALS on Saturday, Oct. 19 from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. This special event is sponsored by Miss Leeds Area Outstanding Teen, Emma Terry and will be held at the Outlet Shops of Grand River. There's a $10 entry fee and the car show will include a motorcycle division so bring out your favorite car, truck or bike for a great cause. For more information contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 or Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.
Blessing of Animals will be held on Sunday, Oct. 20 from 3 p.m. to 5 p.m. at Moody City Park pavilion by the Miracle League Field. This event is hosted by Acmar United Methodist Church and each animal will receive a prayer of blessing and a certificate. Dogs, cats and a llama are scheduled to attend. Please call 205-640-4235 for questions.
Moody City Council is scheduled for 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at Moody City Hall.
Leeds City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 in the Leeds Civic Center Meeting Room.
Moody Lions Club is scheduled to meet at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 21 at White's Chapel.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce Corporate Liaison group will tour Lehigh Cement Company on Tuesday, Oct. 22 at 11 a.m.
Bring your kids and family out for a great time at the Leeds Downtown Carnival which will begin on Oct. 23 and run through Oct. 27. Carnival hours on Wednesday and Thursday will be 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. and Friday from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday will have two sessions, which will be 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. and then, 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. (new wristband required for each session). Sunday will be the finale’ and open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. There is no admission cost, but you do have to pay for rides. Height requirements are listed at each ride entrance. Armbands are $15 and good for unlimited rides. Single tickets are $1 each with 2 or more tickets required per ride. Everyone always has fun at the carnival so please contact Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 for more information.
Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce will host a Chamber Member Appreciation Cookout on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 11 a.m. until 1 p.m. The Board of Directors will have BBQ on the grill to provide an appreciation lunch just for chamber members. If you are a chamber member, drop by anytime between 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. for a free lunch. There is no charge to participate, but reservations are required to prepare enough food. To RSVP, please call Sandra McGuire at 205-699-5001 or email Sandra@LeedsAreaChamber.com.
Don't miss the 5th Annual Halloween Street Party hosted by the Leeds Jane Culbreth Library on Thursday, Oct. 24 from 5 to 7 p.m. There will be lots of fun, Harry Potter-themed activities for wizards of all ages! For more information, call 205-699-5962.
The Leeds Theater and Arts Center is excited to have the Harmony Belles back on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 - 3 p.m. Admission is $10, so please call ahead to reserve your tickets.
The Woman’s Literary Club of Leeds is celebrating 95 years of service – October 1924 to October 2019. You are cordially invited to attend the Anniversary Tea on Sunday, Oct. 27 from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. at Leeds Presbyterian Church located at 8317 First Avenue.
Moody Kiwanis Pancake Supper is scheduled for Monday, Oct. 28 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at Carpenetti’s Pizzeria. Proceeds help fund on-going costs of the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for the benefit of the preschool children of Moody, Key Clubs and Builders Clubs in three schools, Aktion Club and scholarships for Key Club seniors. Cost is $5 per person. For more information, please contact Carol Hornsby at 205-515-5544.
Ann’s New Life Center has a New Volunteer Training event scheduled for Friday, Nov. 1. As you know, Ann’s New Life Center is a pregnancy help center located in Leeds and Pell City. The training consists of two sessions beginning at 8:30 a.m. and concludes at 3 p.m. If you like to help others, this would be a great opportunity to volunteer your time and talents to this wonderful organization. A $10 donation is requested to cover lunch and all supplies. To register for this training, please call 205-702-6500 or 205-338-4580.
Thought for the Week: “We are drowning in information while starving for wisdom.”
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and I will be happy to include it!
