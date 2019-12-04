Everyone knows that December is holiday season. Whether you traditionally celebrate Christmas, Hanukkah, Kwanzaa or something else entirely, you know this month is for good times and giving. It’s also “Write a Friend Month.” What better way to celebrate a special family member or friend than to write that person a letter. Letter writing has almost become a lost art. I know that I have good intentions, but many times that letter or note never gets written or actually mailed. Emails have replaced the opportunity to get that special envelope that would be delivered to your mailbox. Texts have replaced those personal telephone calls. Even during the holidays, traditional Christmas cards are rarely sent. Want to impress someone or stand out in the crowd? Write the note, address the envelope, put a stamp on it and drop it in the mail. Once you’ve gotten past writing the first one, put it on your list of regular activities to write a note to someone who comes to mind each week or month. It’s just another random act of kindness and reinforces how much someone else means to you. When we do things for others, our scale of personal happiness usually rises.
The Tower of Prayer Church celebrated their 12th anniversary this past Sunday. For more information about their church, please visit their Facebook page.
Please join Leeds Primary School for their first Winter Carnival celebration Dec. 5 from 4 to 7 p.m. This event will include food trucks, bounce houses, holiday shopping, games, a silent auction and so much more. Santa will be there for pictures and over 40 trees will be decorated in themes of their favorite books. LPS would love to have you and your friends and family join them for a fun filled evening!
Remember the City of Moody’s annual Toys for Kids fundraising luncheon at 11:30 a.m. this Friday, Dec. 6 at Moody Civic Center. Don’t miss this opportunity to make a difference in a child’s life, enjoy a delicious lunch, wonderful entertainment, live auction and many fantastic door prizes donated by local businesses for a great cause. For more information, contact Melissa Fraser at 205-640-0307 or mfraser@moodyalabama.gov.
The Leeds Arts Council will host their Christmas Variety Show this Friday, Dec. 6 from 7 to 9 p.m. This is a great event to move you into the holiday spirit!
Also, it’s BINGO night at St. Theresa Catholic Parish Life Center this Friday, Dec. 6 with tickets being sold beginning at 5:30 p.m. and food at 6 p.m. Everyone always has a fabulous time at this bi-monthly event.
Leeds Masonic Lodge Community Breakfast is this Saturday, Dec. 7. Breakfast is free, but donations will be accepted for Leeds community service projects. Contact T. V. Weaver at 205-699-6742 for more information.
Join the Leeds Historical Society for their annual Holiday Open House this Sunday, Dec. 8 from 2 to 5 p.m. The society will be celebrating in two locations this year with The Bass House Museum at 1129 Montevallo Road and Rowan Oaks located at 1900 Montevallo Road. View these historic properties decorated in holiday finery while enjoying festive refreshments. You will also have the opportunity to visit their stagecoach replica and take photos with Santa at Rowan Oaks! This event is free and open to the public. Donations are always appreciated.
The Moody City Council will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 9 at Moody City Hall.
LadyBUGS, the Leeds/Moody Professional Women’s Organization, will host their Christmas luncheon at Noon on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at the Livery Event Center. For details, please email anneglidewell@yahoo.com.
Come and enjoy hot cocoa and cookies with Santa and Mrs. Claus on Tuesday, Dec. 10 at 6 p.m. This is a free event. Bring your camera, bring a friend and take a selfie with Santa! Skip the long lines and meet and greet Santa at Millennial Bank in Leeds!
Thursday, Dec. 12 at Noon is “Read ‘Em & Eat” at Leeds Jane Culbreth Library. It’s Chinese month in the library's meeting room so come with your dish and the recipe. If you need a cookbook, let them know. For more information, call 205-699-5962.
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host their monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12 at Moody City Hall. The agenda will include special Christmas holiday entertainment and games. Lunch is $12 for members with reservation and $15 for non-members and no reservation. RSVP to Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
Bring your entire family to historic downtown Leeds for the annual Christmas Parade on Friday, Dec. 13. Experience the magic of Christmas and holiday festivities with the Leeds community as we celebrate Christmas on the Parkway at 7 p.m. There is no charge to ride in the parade, but registration is required. For more information and to download parade application, please visit https://leedsareachamber.com/leeds-christmas-parade-2019/
Moody Civic Center is hosting Holly Jolly Gift Shop on Saturday, Dec. 14 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. If you haven’t finished your Christmas gift list, plan to do your last minute shopping with a great selection including art, clothing, make-up, toffee and more. Go visit Moody Civic Center's Facebook page to see the list of vendors. Grab a few friends and come shop!
The City of Moody will host their Christmas parade on Saturday, Dec. 14 at 5 p.m. The theme this year will be “Christmas in Whoville.” To find out more information or to complete an application to participate in the parade, visit www.moodyalabama.gov.
Thought for the Week: “There are ultimately three ways to ultimate success: The first way is to be kind. The second way is to be kind. The third way is to be kind.” ~Mr. Rogers
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.