November is National Diabetes Month. With the holidays upcoming, it's a good time to think about this tender subject. Do you or any of your friends or relatives have this disease? It's difficult to maintain a healthy life when you suffer from diabetes. This month is a good time to take a look at the way you manage your diabetes, or if it's not you but a friend or family member, talk to them about ways they might manage their condition better.
Need education on diabetes and diabetes management? Try the National Diabetes Education Program. Brochures and fact sheets are available to learn more about the subject and then talk with your loved one about maintaining blood sugar levels with diet, proper medication and regular testing. And when those holidays arrive, be mindful of your loved ones with this condition and offer food and drink that they can have without causing sugar spikes. For more information, please visit http://ndep.nih.gov.
Leeds Downtown Trick or Treat was a huge success. Children lined the streets while local businesses gave out candy for the annual safe trick or treating experience for Leeds area kids and everyone had a great time together.
The Mid-South Chapter of the Railway & Locomotive Historical Society will not have a November meeting. Instead, they are encouraging everyone to visit the Magic of Model Trains, the annual model trains exhibit, at the McWane Science Center in Birmingham. This exhibit will be open through the holiday season. You do not need to be young to enjoy this outstanding display of operating model trains; especially, featured are the hundreds of detail items of the countryside and towns through which the model trains run. From the covered bridges and crowded downtown storefronts to multiple train stations and a drive-in movie theater, the Magic of Model Trains will keep you and your youngsters entertained for hours. For more information, please contact James Lowery, Chapter President and Treasurer, at 205-908-0179.
The Moody Seniors enjoyed Halloween morning at Chick-fil-A with breakfast together and had their picture made with Scott Robinson, owner/operator. These seniors have breakfast once a month patronizing local Moody businesses. Chick-fil-A, Bojangles, Jack’s, and Cracker Barrel are just some of the places where they’ve had breakfast. Anyone 60 years old or older is invited to become a member and Moody Senior Center is open Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Their calendar stays full of activities to enjoy including line dancing, day trips, Bible study, Bingo, exercise and more. For more information, please contact Addie Duke at 205-640-2536.
Mum & Me Mercantile will host their annual Holiday Open House, Nov. 7 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The entire store will be 30 percent off. Three-Earred Rabbit will cater and the fabulous Eric Watters will be playing. Make sure to join them for a night of fun with great sales, food, cocktails and tunes.
The Veteran's Day Sale event will take place at The Outlet Shops of Grand River this Friday, Nov. 8 through Monday, Nov. 11. You'll find grand savings on great brands while you enjoy the atmosphere of The Shops.
Veterans Day is much more than shopping. It’s a day set aside to honor all of our military veterans who have served our country. We owe them much for their sacrifices to protect the freedoms that we enjoy every day. Happy Veterans Day!
If your student is interested in learning more about acting and theater, bring them to the acting classes on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 5:30 p.m. at the Leeds Theater and Arts Center led by Victoria Boyce. How to audition, styles of acting and shows, theater vocabulary, stage combat, stage dance and movement, the rehearsal process, stage crew members. Fall and Spring Sessions:
Sept. 10 – Dec. 3, with performances (music or scenes) at Christmas variety show
Jan. 14 – March 31, with performances and tech week March 30 – April 5.
Cost is $200 per session if you pay at the beginning of each session. Payment plans are available. For more information, call 205-699-1892 or email leedsartscouncilal@gmail.com.
The Leeds Jane Culbreth Library will host Preschool Craft on Tuesday, Nov. 12 at 10 a.m. Bring your kids ages 2 - 6 years old for new crafting fun! Kid’s Craft for ages 6 to 5th grade is scheduled for 11 a.m.
Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will host their monthly chamber luncheon at 11:30 a.m. on Thursday, Nov. 14 at Moody City Hall. Guest speaker will be Ben Francis with Flock Safety on the topic of “Meet the Neighborhood Watch”. Mr. Francis will discuss their company’s involvement in working to leverage technology and public/private partnerships to reduce crime. Their current primary service is implementation of license plate recognition cameras in neighborhoods and city streets. Lunch is $12 for members with reservation and $15 for non-members and no reservation. RSVP to Andrea Machen at 205-640-6262.
The Alzheimer’s Dementia Group will meet at the Leeds Episcopal Church of the Epiphany on Thursday, Nov. 14 at 6:30 p.m. hosted by Lakeside Hospice.
The Moody Area Chamber of Commerce will present Dancing with the Moody Stars at 7 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 15 at Moody Civic Center. Join this great cause to help support our Moody Fire & Police Department and enjoy a great evening. Advance tickets are $20 and may be purchased at Metro Bank, Moody City Hall, BancorpSouth Bank or online at www.venmo.com/Moody-Chamber. Tickets at the door will be $25.
Bring your entire family to historic downtown Leeds for the exciting Christmas Tree Lighting event on Thursday evening, Nov. 21 at 6:30 p.m. Enjoy selfies with Santa, live Christmas entertainment, food trucks and shopping on the Parkway. Experience the magic of Christmas and holiday festivities with the Leeds community as we light the Christmas tree. This is a free event presented by Leeds Area Chamber of Commerce, City of Leeds and Leeds Redevelopment Authority. For full event schedule for the evening, please visit www.LeedsAreaChamber.com.
Save the date and purchase your tickets now for the annual Toys for Kids Christmas Luncheon scheduled for 11:30 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 6 hosted by the City of Moody at Moody Civic Center. Door prizes and auction items are currently being accepted. If you or your company are interested in making a contribution or sponsoring an Angel from the Angel Tree, please contact Melissa Fraser at 205-640-0307 or mfraser@moodyalabama.gov. This event has provided Christmas Joy to local children for over 30 years.
Thought for the Week: “Don’t let the ugly in others kill the beauty in you!”
I thoroughly enjoy sharing information, news and calendar items with you each week and I thank you for reading my column. Please remember to send any news to me at leedsmoodynews@gmail.com and have a great week!
