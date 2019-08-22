Leeds Green Wave

Head Coach: Jerry Hood

State championship winning, former Alabama state Coach of the Year Jerry Hood emerged over the summer as the new head coach for Leeds, marrying a championship coach with a championship legacy.

“I am very excited to be the new head coach at Leeds High School; we are still getting to know each other but I have been totally pleased with the City of Leeds, the Leeds city schools and the guys playing for this team.”

Hood said his experience at his last head coaching job begins eerily like the situation he now finds himself. “In 2009 when I took over at Clay-Chalkville, they had come off of back-to-back losing seasons – the first two in that school’s history. This opportunity that has come after a tough season here at Leeds reminded me of what I walked into at Clay-Chalkville. (Leeds) is a place where football is important, a place with a lot of good tradition, so it’s a matter of getting that back on track, encouraging the kids to get reinterested in football. The number one seller I have for that are our players; if they appreciate what our coaching staff brings to Leeds, then we will be successful again.”

Asked what has been a pleasant surprise after being hired this past June, Hood pointed toward the work ethic and character of the players on the team. “They have allowed us to come in, practice in a different way – do some different things with them that enhance our chances of having a winning season, and they embraced that right away. That is sometimes hard to do when a new coach comes through the doors. Sometimes they want to feel out the situation first, but they have hit the ground running.”

“I am honored to be at Leeds. I am not unfamiliar with the area, I have lived in Leeds so I do know the city and its people. The response has been overwhelming – a lot of things will be new and exciting. Our youth football program will be new and they will take our vision in what we want them to learn and how to grow. I see some facility upgrades coming soon. The parents are excited about a program where their kids are loved, number one, and number two being taught in a way that will lead to a lot of success on the football field.”

#64 Senior Center Zach Niles on what is being instilled into the program by Coach Hood and his staff: “What has been emphasized in practice is consistency and repetition. Making sure we do all the little things right – even after we think we got it right, doing it again to make sure we are all doing what we need to do together.”

#4 Senior RB/CB Jakobi Hunter on how the skill players and offensive line have gelled coming into 2019. “I have got a great offensive line. I try to lead them, guide them, and they really have helped me out. Zach Niles is a great leader for our offensive line, and we have worked together well to prepare and get things done.”

2019 Football Schedule

Leeds Green Wave

8/23 vs. Sylacauga

8/30 @ John Carroll

9/6 vs. Elmore County *

9/13 @ Lincoln *

9/20 OPEN

9/27 @ Ohatchee

10/4 vs. Talladega *

10/11 @ Holtville *

10/18 vs. Handley *

10/25 @ Childersburg *

11/1 vs. Pleasant Grove

* Regional game

Source: ahsfhs.org

Leeds Green Wave Football Roster 2019-20

Name

Height

Weight

Grade

Andrews, Ian

  

11th

Bartee, Jackson

 5' 9"

250

10th

Bowen, Jaden

6' 0"

230

12th

Bradford, Alex

  

9th

Bradford, Nicholas

  

9th

Cain, Jacob

5' 9"

145

11th

Chesnut, Jacob

6' 0"

150

11th

Conley, Omar

 5’6”

145

11th

Dempsey, Dillan

  

11th

Fuller, David

 5’7”

130

10th

Goodman, Brody

5' 11"

150

10th

Howard, Aidan

5' 9"

250

10th

Hunter, Jakobi

5' 7"

155

12th

Hunter, Jeremiah

  

9th

Jones, Keylan

 5’8”

150

11th

Jones, Tucker

  

11th

Latta, Jarod

 5’11”

170

9th

Lewis, Logan

  

11th

Megginson, Devonte

  

9th

Niles, William (Zach)  

5’10”

189

12th

Oden, Walter (DeAndre)

5’8”

250

11th

Pettus, Justin

 5’5”

125

11th

Scott, Keilon (K.J.)

5' 7"

120

10th

Simmons, Christian

  

9th

Stringfellow, Angelo

  

9th

Townes, Tyrone Jr

5' 10"

240

11th

Vines, Camryn

  

11th

