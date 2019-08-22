Leeds Green Wave

Head Coach: Jerry Hood
State championship winning, former Alabama state Coach of the Year Jerry Hood emerged over the summer as the new head coach for Leeds, marrying a championship coach with a championship legacy.
“I am very excited to be the new head coach at Leeds High School; we are still getting to know each other but I have been totally pleased with the City of Leeds, the Leeds city schools and the guys playing for this team.”
Hood said his experience at his last head coaching job begins eerily like the situation he now finds himself. “In 2009 when I took over at Clay-Chalkville, they had come off of back-to-back losing seasons – the first two in that school’s history. This opportunity that has come after a tough season here at Leeds reminded me of what I walked into at Clay-Chalkville. (Leeds) is a place where football is important, a place with a lot of good tradition, so it’s a matter of getting that back on track, encouraging the kids to get reinterested in football. The number one seller I have for that are our players; if they appreciate what our coaching staff brings to Leeds, then we will be successful again.”
Asked what has been a pleasant surprise after being hired this past June, Hood pointed toward the work ethic and character of the players on the team. “They have allowed us to come in, practice in a different way – do some different things with them that enhance our chances of having a winning season, and they embraced that right away. That is sometimes hard to do when a new coach comes through the doors. Sometimes they want to feel out the situation first, but they have hit the ground running.”
“I am honored to be at Leeds. I am not unfamiliar with the area, I have lived in Leeds so I do know the city and its people. The response has been overwhelming – a lot of things will be new and exciting. Our youth football program will be new and they will take our vision in what we want them to learn and how to grow. I see some facility upgrades coming soon. The parents are excited about a program where their kids are loved, number one, and number two being taught in a way that will lead to a lot of success on the football field.”
#64 Senior Center Zach Niles on what is being instilled into the program by Coach Hood and his staff: “What has been emphasized in practice is consistency and repetition. Making sure we do all the little things right – even after we think we got it right, doing it again to make sure we are all doing what we need to do together.”
#4 Senior RB/CB Jakobi Hunter on how the skill players and offensive line have gelled coming into 2019. “I have got a great offensive line. I try to lead them, guide them, and they really have helped me out. Zach Niles is a great leader for our offensive line, and we have worked together well to prepare and get things done.”
2019 Football Schedule
Leeds Green Wave
8/23 vs. Sylacauga
8/30 @ John Carroll
9/6 vs. Elmore County *
9/13 @ Lincoln *
9/20 OPEN
9/27 @ Ohatchee
10/4 vs. Talladega *
10/11 @ Holtville *
10/18 vs. Handley *
10/25 @ Childersburg *
11/1 vs. Pleasant Grove
* Regional game
Source: ahsfhs.org
Leeds Green Wave Football Roster 2019-20
Name
Height
Weight
Grade
Andrews, Ian
11th
Bartee, Jackson
5' 9"
250
10th
Bowen, Jaden
6' 0"
230
12th
Bradford, Alex
9th
Bradford, Nicholas
9th
Cain, Jacob
5' 9"
145
11th
Chesnut, Jacob
6' 0"
150
11th
Conley, Omar
5’6”
145
11th
Dempsey, Dillan
11th
Fuller, David
5’7”
130
10th
Goodman, Brody
5' 11"
150
10th
Howard, Aidan
5' 9"
250
10th
Hunter, Jakobi
5' 7"
155
12th
Hunter, Jeremiah
9th
Jones, Keylan
5’8”
150
11th
Jones, Tucker
11th
Latta, Jarod
5’11”
170
9th
Lewis, Logan
11th
Megginson, Devonte
9th
Niles, William (Zach)
5’10”
189
12th
Oden, Walter (DeAndre)
5’8”
250
11th
Pettus, Justin
5’5”
125
11th
Scott, Keilon (K.J.)
5' 7"
120
10th
Simmons, Christian
9th
Stringfellow, Angelo
9th
Townes, Tyrone Jr
5' 10"
240
11th
Vines, Camryn
11th
