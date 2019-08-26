The Leeds Arts Council will honor the Leeds Area Visual Artists with an opening reception on Sunday, September 8, from 1:30 to 3:30 p.m. at the Leeds Arts Center in downtown Leeds.
The public is invited to meet talented local artists and enjoy their beautiful and varied works. Additional art work, prints, cards, and books will be on display and available for purchase in the theater during the reception. Admission is free.
Participating artists include Ramey Channell, Nancy Cole, William Darby, Maura Davies, Joan Dawson, Elizabeth Gregory, Jonathan Harris, Scott Harvey, Cheryl Horncastle, Tina Miller, Gudrun Rominger, Tanna Rose, Cindy Schmidt, Kevin Wheeler, and Beverly Wilson. These local artists work in a variety of mediums and styles. The exhibit comprises oil, acrylic, watercolor, and mixed media paintings, graphite and pastel drawings, and photographs.
LAVA’s art will be on display through November 2. For more information regarding the reception, exhibit, and other Leeds Arts Council events, visit http://www.leedsartscouncil.org In case of inclement weather, call the arts center at 205-699-1892 to confirm opening hours.
