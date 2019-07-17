The St. Clair County High School in Odenville “Sound of the Saints” band was formally invited to march in the 2020 London New Year’s Day Parade and now they are planning a music festival to raise funds for the trip.
The Latitude 34 North Music Festival will be July 19 and 20, benefitting the St. Clair County High School Marching Band.
This two-day music festival will feature The All Star Band, SugarFace Band, Red Clay Strays, Brad Cornelius Band and Confederate Railroad on Friday, July 19 beginning at 3 p.m.
On Saturday, July 20, gates open at 11 a.m. and music starts at noon, featuring Don Conway and the R&R Blues Band, Cooter Brown, Fish & Chips, David Johnsey, The Jake Gibson Band, The Spunk Monkees, Sweet Tea Trio and Buck Wild.
The festival will be held at 1550 Simpson Rd. in Odenville. Tickets are $25 per day or $40 for a two-day pass. Funds raised help cover the fees for the band students attending the 2020 London New Year’s Day Parade. Tickets are available for purchase at www.Latitude34North.com.
“This is a tremendous honor, the students do so well,” said SCCHS Band Director Dr. Chris Walker. “We are pleased and proud of what they’ve been able to do. They [students] are wonderful people and I just want to impart as much as I can.” Walker took over as Band Director in May 2018 and has been a teacher for 30 years. This is the first time he has been invited to participate in a parade of this magnitude.
The band will be in London from Dec. 27 through Jan. 3, 2020 for the 34th annual parade. The cost for the trip is $3800 per person and they will have several fundraising events to help cover the cost.
For more information on upcoming fundraising events, visit facebook.com/ScchsSaints.
