TALLADEGA, Ala. – To say that Talladega Superspeedway’s upcoming NASCAR Playoffs doubleheader weekend (Oct. 11-13) is going to be one fans won’t want to miss would be an understatement. With the Grand Opening of the all-new Talladega Garage Experience, plus the historic track’s celebration of its 50th anniversary with Hall of Famer Richard Childress leading the field in pre-race laps driving Dale Earnhardt’s famous black No. 3, it is going to be one for the books. And, with the event being a few days away, this is the final chance for fans to save up to $10 off on tickets before race week pricing goes into effect on Monday, Oct. 7 at 8 a.m.
A host of ticket options are available for fans to choose from and take advantage of the incredible savings in advance of the 1000Bulbs.com 500 Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series (MENCS) event, the second race (of three) in the Round of 12 in the MENCS Playoffs on Sunday, Oct. 13, as well as Saturday’s (Oct. 12) Sugarlands Shine 250 for the NASCAR Gander Outdoors Truck Series. It also has playoff implications and will serve as the first race in the Round of 6 where an eligible playoff driver could advance to the Championship 4 with a victory.
By purchasing tickets now, fans can reserve a grandstand seat for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 for as low as $65 (before next week’s $10 race week increase). Sunday tickets for kids 12 and younger start as low as $15, while special 2-Day packages for kids start as low as $10.
Fans can still save on admission to the brand new Talladega Garage Experience ($89 in advance for adults 13 & older and $39 for kids 12 & under; Race week price is $95 for adults accompanied by a grandstand or infield admission ticket for that day’s on-track event) which offers one-of-a-kind experiences for fans of all ages by being just feet away from their favorite teams and drivers as they prepare their cars for the drop of the green flag on Sunday.
Fans with a Garage Experience admission will also be treated to free Wi-Fi, $4 or less Value-Priced Concessions, Kids Zone, Game Zone, Clyde May’s Courtyard, entertainment stage featuring Driver Q&A’s and other interviews in Fr8Auctions Celebration Plaza, social areas, Gatorade Victory Lane celebrations after each race, Sunday pre-race ceremonies and Driver Introductions at the Start-Finish line and much more!
Anyone holding a Sunday ticket for the 1000Bulbs.com 500 will also have access to the traditional Saturday Night Infield Concert, located at the intersection of Talladega and Eastaboga Blvds., featuring country music artist and Jacksonville, Ala. native Riley Green.
For more information on Talladega Superspeedway’s ticket options for the track’s NASCAR doubleheader playoffs weekend, as well as the Talladega Garage Experience, simply visit www.talladegasuperspeedway.com or call 855-518-RACE (7223). Fans can learn more about the entire Transformation Infield Project presented by Graybar by visiting www.talladegasuperspeedway.com/transformation.
