Lakeside Boathouse held a ribbon cutting on Monday with the Pell City Chamber of Commerce to celebrate their grand opening at their new location.
Owner Keith Clements started the business eight years ago, building boathouses, piers, decks, seawalls, and rip rap. They also do their own pile driving, lot clearing, and creating boat launches.
“We’ve been doing this for 14 years and this is our first office in the Pell City city limits,” said Clements. “It’s very convenient for us.”
Lakeside Boathouse covers Logan Martin Lake, Lake Martin, Lay Lake, Wedowee, Tennessee Valley Gorge, and Highland Lake in Oneonta.
“We cover all over,” said salesman Chris, who had his own pier built by Lakeside Boathouse before he started working there.
“My pier flooded back in February,” said Chris. “It was eight feet underwater, but it was fine. We build a quality product.”
In eight years, Clements said they have only had to repair two of the decks they have constructed, and some due to erosion of the sea wall or large debris in the lake.
Lakeside Boathouse is located at Lake Plaza, Hwy 231 in Cropwell. They are open Monday-Friday 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. For more information, call 205-338-PIER (7437) or 205-473-5750. You can also visit www.lakeside-boathouse.com or Facebook.com/Lakeside Boathouse.
