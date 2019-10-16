The Kiwanis Club of Pell City seeks to recognize educators in their community each school year by selecting a teacher of the month. Each school, from elementary to high school, participates.
Selected teachers are invited to lunch and receive a certificate and $50 for their classroom.
For the month of October, Duran South Junior High School Social Studies teacher Joey Miller received the Teacher of the Month award.
“[Miller] has great connection with all of his students, “Duran South Principal Cory O’Neal, who attended the Kiwanis meeting with Miller, stated. “He not only walks the walk but talks the talk. I can’t think of a more deserving person.”
Miller has been at Duran South for four years, previously teaching at Cornerstone Christian School for 12 years.
“God just opened the door for me to teach here,” Miller said. “I love the classroom and love the kids and this community. Hopefully, I will continue teaching for a long time to come.”
Kiwanis International helps kids around the world and includes K-Kids and Key Club. Locally, the Pell City Kiwanis Club participates in service projects, from volunteering at St. Clair County Head Start with Reading is Fundamental, purchasing items such as toothbrushes, school supplies and small toys for Christmas boxes for children living in poverty around the world, to assembling bicycles to donate to local children in foster care. Kiwanis Club members also donate their time to ring bells for the Salvation Army during the Christmas holidays.
For more information on Kiwanis Club of Pell City, visit their Facebook page at Kiwanis Pell City or email Dana Jacks at djacks@metrobankpc.com.
