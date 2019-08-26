The Leeds Arts Council is excited to bring tribute artist Jason Petty presenting “Hank Williams – The Lonesome Tour” to the Leeds Theatre & Arts Center on Thursday, October 3 at 7 p.m. Tickets are $20.
Jason Petty began his acting and singing odyssey on the stage of the Ryman Auditorium in Nashville, Tenn. portraying country music legend Hank Williams in the musical, “Lost Highway”. After several national tours Petty went to New York for an off Broadway run of the show and won the OBIE Award for Outstanding Performance in 2003.
When Jason first performed the role of Hank Williams at the Ryman in Tennessee in 1996, little did he imagine that some 20 years later he would still be portraying this legendary man in his own highly acclaimed show. Petty met and became friends with Williams’ friends and family members, musicians, and fellow Grand Ole Opry stars. They shared with him the intimate details of this legend’s life and career. From the good times to the hard times, Jason listened and began to understand this man like no other. Now he brings that intimate story to life in this one-man tribute.
In an interview, Don Helms, Williams’ best friend and steel guitar player, said simply: “Petty’s singing of Williams’ classic songs is the best there’s ever been.”
This feeling combined with his natural ability to tell the stories of Williams’ life and career with Southern charm and down home humor has given this show rave reviews across North America.
Due to the popularity of this show, reservations are recommended! Call 205-699-1892 and leave a message including your name, phone number, and the number of tickets you need. Someone will return your call to confirm your reservation. They accept payment by cash, check, or credit card.
