The Moody City Council at its regularly scheduled meeting on Monday, Oct. 14, approved a J&M Exotic Foods application for incentives for an expansion of their Moody, Alabama facility.
“St. Clair County and the City of Moody have always been supportive of our efforts at J&M. We appreciate our community and proudly call Moody home.” said Jeff Johnston, President of J&M Exotic Foods, Inc.
This expansion will include new manufacturing equipment, approximately doubling the size of their facility, and 11 new jobs. The $2 million capital investment is a result of the maker of custom spice blends growing their customer base and growing their business.
Work on the project will begin in the near future and the project should be completed in the summer of 2021.
This project is expected to have over $385,000 positive impact on area schools over the next 10 years.
“It is great to see our local companies grow and expand in our area,” said Mayor Joe Lee. “J&M Exotic Foods has been in Moody since 2004, and we congratulate them on their continued success and growth.”
“The investment and growth at J&M Exotic Foods is great news, as a County, we always want to work together and increase opportunities for St. Clair County residents,” said Commissioner Ricky Parker of the St. Clair County Commission.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.