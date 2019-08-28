The Moody Blue Devils will kick off their regular season tomorrow night at home against the Etowah Blue Devils, but got in a little game action with a jamboree game at Albertville last Friday night.
The Blue Devils made their presence known on the Aggies first drive. Aiden Calvert put the hit of the night on an Albertville receiver forcing a 3rd and seven. Josh Nollinger followed up the Calvert bone-chilling hit with a sack of the Aggies quarterback for a seven yard loss forcing a punt.
Albertville stopped the Blue Devil offence in three plays and got the ball back at their own 35-yard line. The Aggies drive 65 yards in six plays and Elijah Moss closed out the drive with a 9-yard touchdown run. With the extra point, Albertville led 7-0 with 5:22 left in the quarter.
The score remained 7 – 0 to start the second quarter. The Aggies forced the Blue Devils to punt and they took over at their own 16-yard line. Albertville put together a 9 play drive that resulted in a missed field goal. The Moody defense held their ground. In fact the Moody defense forced the Aggies into another field goal attempt on their next possession, and like the first attempt, the second attempt, this time from 30 yards, was no good. The score remained 7 – 0 Albertville at halftime.
The Aggies got their second score of the night with 9:07 left in the third quarter with a long touchdown pass to go up 14 – 0. The third quarter concluded the action for the varsity players on both teams. The JV took over for the fourth quarter.
The Aggies put up a score early in the 4th quarter. Moody answered with an amazing run by Nick Burrell. That was all of the scoring for the night.
The Blue Devils will get to real business tomorrow night in their regular season opener at home against Etowah, in the battle of the Blue Devils. Moody’s first five games include two road games and three home games. Moody will travel to rival St. Clair in week two to open region play, and travel to Sylacauga in week three. The Blue Devils will come home in weeks four and five with games against Defending state Champion Central-Clay County and then Shelby County.
Kick off for tomorrow night’s battle of the Blue Devils will be at 7 p.m. at Bill Morris Stadium.
