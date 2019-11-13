On Thursday morning, the intersection of Kelly Creek Road and Park Avenue will be closed for approximately one hour from 9:30-10:30am. This is the intersection nearest the Sunoco gas station just down the hill from the I-20 Exit 147 ramps in Moody.
The St. Clair County Sheriff's office asks motorists to utilize the Exit 144 Moody ramps if you need to access I-20 during this time frame. Alternatively, if you are trying to get to Pell City, or that direction, you can get there via US Hwy 78 or AL 174 depending on which side of Kelly Creek Road you would be coming from.
"We acknowledge this may be an inconvenience to some in their travels. Please know this is absolutely necessary and unavoidable for the continuance of an investigation," the St. Clair County Sheriff's Office said in a statement. "We will clear up from the scene as quickly as we are able to properly complete our task for the investigation."
Police vehicles will be blocking the paths of travel in all directions.
