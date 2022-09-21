Springville Run 4
The Springville Parks & Recreation Department and Smokehouse BBQ will host Run 4 the Parks Saturday, Oct. 1 at Big Springs Park. 4 Races in 1 Day: springvilleparksandrec.com
- 8 a.m. The Smokehouse BBQ 5K Race $30
- 9 a.m. Rubber Ducky Run $5
- 10 a.m. Adventure Obstacle Run $10
- 11 a.m. Color Fun Run $20
Lakeside Live
Lakeside Live will feature live performances by Sweet Tea Trio, Deputy 5, The Wingnuts, Kudzu, The Bolee III, Still Broke and the Leverton brothers. There will also be a battle of the badges competition, car show, kid’s zone, kid’s ace throwing, inflatables and more! This event takes place on Sept. 24 and is free to the public.
Moody Fallen Officers Ride
The 3rd Annual City of Moody Fallen Officers Ride will take place on Sept. 25 at the Moody City Park. The ride will leave at 2 p.m. Registration is from 12:30 p.m. until 1:45 p.m. Fees are $20 per bike and $5 for passengers. Donations will be accepted. There will be a 50/50 drawing at the end of the ride. All proceeds go to the Moody Police Department Enforcement Memorial Fund.
Homestead Hollow Fall Festival
Homestead Hollow Fall Arts & Crafts Festival will take place on Sept. 23-25 from 9 a.m. until 5 p.m. in Springville. At the exit ramp, turn north, stay straight on this road, you will come to a 4 way stop sign, go straight. Located 2 miles from ahead, on the left.
6th Annual Fall on the Farm
The 6th Annual Fall on the Farm will take place at 4575 Loop Road, Steele, Alabama 35987 on Oct. 1 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be fall decorations, produce, baked goods, jams, honey, pumpkins, mums, and more than 80 food and arts + craft vendors. Enjoy a free bounce house for children, live music, and free face painting. This event is free to enter and free parking is available.
Cruisin' for a Miracle Carshow, Moody Oktoberfest
12th Annual Cruisin' for a Miracle Carshow is a non-profit car show benefitting the Moody Miracle League in conjunction with the 19th Annual Moody Oktoberbest. It will take place on Oct. 1 at 8 a.m. until 3 p.m. The 19th annual Moody Oktoberfest will take place on Oct. 1 at 10 a.m. until 3 p.m. There will be a mascot challenge, great food, pony rides, arts and crafts, kid's activities and games, live entertainment, dog pageant, car show and more.
