Maddie Broxson may be a pre-teen, but already her business has gone to the dogs.
She also may be the only 12-year-old in Pell City with a business license, but she earned it the hard way — through a lot of work.
“She paid for it in quarters,” said Danielle Broxson, her mother. “But she got it.”
This is not surprising to anyone who knows Maddie, Broxson said.
“She’s always been creative,” her mother said. “She used to paint designs on false fingernails and sell them to her friends.”
But Maddie’s not afraid to get her hands dirty. She has also cleaned yards and carried trash cans to the curb for her neighbors.
For Christmas, Maddie got a Tea Cup Chihuahua, whom she named Brisket. Recently, she and her mother were in a retail store when she saw a pet treat dispensary. Maddie said the three words that started her on her current path.
“I can do that.”
And she has. Maddie makes the treats herself, and all ingredients and coloring are natural. She even hides fruits and vegetables and designs within them: That is where her creativity shines, especially with the Valentine’s day treats. Not even the discerning pallet of the canine will detect he is eating something nutritious, Danielle said.
Follow Maddie on Instagram @BrisketsBiscuits or type Briskets Biscuits on Facebook.
