For the first time in our lifetime, our world has almost stopped. Many companies have shut down or working at minimal capacity which means most people are at home rather than working. Everyone is a little tense, to say the least, and life is uncertain for everyone. We are either worried about catching coronavirus or about how to deal with the economic fallout that we all are faced with, in one way or another.
It is important to know how to handle anxiety and Alabama Public Health officer Dr. Scott Harris addressed the anxiety people are experiencing in the state briefing last Monday. “We certainly understand there’s a lot of anxiety, there’s a lot of uncertainty out there,” he said. “Many people are unsure of what’s happening and what’s coming next, this is a very fast-moving situation. But I do want to remind Alabamians that you do absolutely have the power to protect yourself and your family. The normal self-distancing items we’ve been mentioning for several weeks now are what you can do. In fact, it’s actually the most you can do. It’s the most anyone can do. Please remember to practice good hygiene, wash your hands, avoid crowds, and certainly remember to stay home if you’re sick.”
Remember we are all in this together. It is extremely important to remember that. It doesn’t matter whether you are an employee who isn’t able to work or a business owner who shut down their company and doesn’t know how payroll is going to be made, we are all suffering. If you are a lucky one to be able to work from home, we applaud you and hope that your work can continue. Let’s remember that an employee is just as important as a company and a company is just as important as the employee. Each segment of our economy is affected and no one group is more important than the other.
Don’t panic. Worrying about your situation will not change it. It will only make you miserable and may even cause your resistance to be lowered. Now’s not the time for that to happen. We need you to stay well!
Practice social distancing, proper handwashing techniques and stay home as much as possible. We all want to be safe and we all want to be part of reducing the effects of this serious COVID-19 virus as well as the flu or any other contagious disease. Let’s do our part to get over this.
Stay social. Even though we need to be isolated and keep our distance, we desperately need to stay connected. We all need people. If we don’t stay connected, depression will set in on many people and then, we have other problems to deal with. Thank goodness for the Internet and social media.
Think of others. It’s not all about us. It’s about everybody. Check on your family, friends, neighbors and acquaintances. Utilize virtual media to take the place of those in-person visits. Someone’s life may depend upon your call. Make people feel wanted and appreciated.
Evaluate. Take time to realistically evaluate your economic situation. Is there something you can do short term to create income or additional business while we are in shutdown mode and you are not able to work or not able to have customers in your establishment?
Be creative. Brainstorm. Just because you cannot work in your job or business like you always have, there’s no reason you can’t reinvent yourself. If you are in business, look seriously at your business model. Does it need to be tweaked short term? Does it need a long-term overhaul? If you work a job, do you need some additional training? Do you have other interests you can now explore?
Strategize. While you have some downtime, it’s a great time to strategize. Look at trends. Not just during this pandemic, but has the world changed around you so that your job or your business is not as relevant as it should be? Has your audience changed? Have the needs changed in your audience? This is a time to work on your business instead of in your business.
Make plans. Nothing great happens without a plan. Write it down and make plans to jump out at the starting gate when the light turns green so that you can be on your way to recovery once the restrictions are lifted.
Take a day off. We are in a national shutdown and it’s okay to take a day off! Take a nap. Have some fun. Spend time with your family. Play games with your kids. This is a once in a lifetime opportunity to reconnect with your spouse and your children. Don’t waste it!
This pandemic will pass. We will recover. It may take some time and we may have to make some adjustments, but we will get over this. We are Americans. We are overcomers. That’s what we do!
Morgan Thayer contributed to this report
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.