Driving down I-20 or Hwy 231, one of the first things people might notice is the huge American flag flying atop the 135 foot tall pole in front of McSweeney Chrysler Dodge Jeep Ram in Pell City.
General Manager Rod McSweeney, whose two sons own the dealership, said the flag means a lot to him and his family.
“My dad and his three brothers all served in the military, “ McSweeney said. “My dad lost one brother in World War II.”
To honor veterans and celebrate Veterans Day this year, McSweeney invited veterans from the Col. Robert L. Howard Veterans Home in Pell City to drive through on their way to the Veterans Day Parade in Birmingham.
Veterans were treated to patriotic music played by the Pell City High School Band of Gold, seated at the base of the 80 foot long and 40 foot wide American flag and flanked on both sides by red, white and blue Jeep Wranglers.
The local Boy Scout troop handed small American flags to veterans who stayed in the transport vans while listening to “God Bless America” and “The Star-Spangled Banner.”
The Pell City Fire Department and local law enforcement were also invited to the celebration, which included hot dogs, chips, drinks and dessert.
City officials including Pell City Police Chief Paul Irwin, Pell City Mayor Bill Pruitt and Pell City Councilman Jay Jenkins were also present to honor the veterans.
“We wanted to honor the veterans here in our hometown,” said McSweeney, as the flag that is as big as the dealership flew above.
McSweeney said the flag has always been very important to them.
“It makes a real statement for Pell City and the world,” McSweeney said, “and more importantly to our families.”
