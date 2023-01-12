The Pell City Historical Society will host a noted Alabama archeologist in mid-January.
Ashley Dumas is an associate professor at University of West Alabama teaching History and Social Sciences. She received her doctoral degree in archeology at the University of Alabama. While at the University, she was the overseer of biannual excavations, field trips and a community day for the public. She also received The Lorraine McIlwain Award for Teaching and Creative Service Work.
Dumas was the director of the Fort Tombecbe site that is property of University of West Alabama. Collaborating with a professor from Middle Tennessee State University she’s been published by The University of Alabama Press. Dumas was awarded the Fulbright Service Award and is currently in Poland teaching university students research and methodology.
Perhaps her greatest accomplishment was directing the two-year project and team that unearthed Chief Tuskaloosa’s fortified province of Mabila. The battle between Chief Tuskaloosa, for whom the Alabama city is named, and Hernandez DeSoto was fought in 1540.
According to the University of West Alabama newspaper, “Generations of Archaeologists have been searching for the Holy Grail of the Battle of Mabila. That dream remains unfulfilled. But a project by Dr Ashley Dumas, has discovered something nearly as important, Chief Tuskaloosa’s territorial province of Mabila.”
Part of her presentation for the society will be on the subject: “The Search for Mabila: The Decisive Battle Between Chief Tuskaloosa and Hernando DeSoto.”
“We are very excited to have her,” said Vicky Harmon, president of The Pell City Historical Society. “We know her presentation will be interesting and informative and expect it to draw a huge crowd.”
The Venue is hosting the event Jan. 18 at 1 p.m., 10 20th Street Pell City 35125. There is no cost or membership required to attend.
