Educator and accomplished filmmaker Jim Phillips has procured artifacts from all over the state of Alabama. Friday, he’s willing to share not only some of those, but his expertise.
At 1:30 p.m. Jan. 20, Phillips will be at The Doris Stanley Memorial Library presenting “Lost Treasures of Alabama.”
“We’re excited to have him,”says Sarah Roberts, Director of The Doris Stanley Memorial Library.”We’ve advertised on Facebook, community billboards and sent emails to our groups. We’re looking forward to a big turnout.”
For the event, Phillips promises, “Treasures (that) include antebellum silver and gold coins I dug up on pre-Civil War sites in Central Alabama. Attendees can examine the circa 1620-1725 glass pirate’s rum bottle I dug up from about 10 feet of sand off the Gulf Coast.”
There will be more treasures and stories of adventure from all over Alabama and his years as historian, filmmaker and a bit of an archaeologist.
Phillips has made, among others, the films “The History of St. Clair County” and “The City of Jefferson County.” He has worked with Fannie Flagg and Jim Nabors. He also helped cast the Birmingham talent for the Mel Gibson movie, “The River.”
Phillips has given more than 1,000 presentations to libraries, schools, retirement and community centers, civics groups and historical societies. However, it is not just a lecture and look at artifacts on the itinerary, the guest speaker provides a service.
“I always encourage attendees to bring their pre-1930 coins, glass bottles and paper currency for me to appraise,” he said. “I’ll explain how to appraise coins and not get ripped off when you sell them.”
Phillips is a graduate of The University of Alabama, with one master’s degree in film from UAB and another in educational media from San Diego State University. His brother, Doug Phillips, writes and hosts the award-winning APT series, “Discovering Alabama.”
The Doris Stanley Memorial Library is al 300 Bookmark Circle, Moody. Call 205-640-2517.
