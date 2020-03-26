The world we are living in is full of negative and disheartening news surrounding COVID-19. Parents are now working from home, students are stuck in the house all day and many are staring to go stir crazy being stuck inside all day.
Pell City residents are trying to lighten the spirits and encouraging families to get out and go on walks together by creating a bear hunt. Residents are placing teddy bears in the windows of their homes so families who go on walks can count all the different bears they see around town. Bears can be spotted in neighborhoods from Eden to Lincoln.
Emily Nesdore shared the idea in a Facebook group and bears have been popping up all around town. Nelson got the idea from a post she saw on Facebook thought it was a great idea for her community to participate.
Nesdore said, "It is so inspiring to see people coming together even during social distancing. Families can safely drive through neighborhoods to get out of the house and kids are loving looking for bears in windows. It is inspiring and honestly restores my faith in humanity. I hope that every neighborhood and every city will participate."
Kelly Edwards shared pictures of her bears in her window. “This gives families a chance to spend some quality time together and it also brings a community together in a safe yet fun way,” Edwards shared.
